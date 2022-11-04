Philadelphia police say three of the suspects in September’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School will be charged with murder in connection to a separate fatal shooting in North Philadelphia that happened the day before.
Three teens — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — will face new murder charges for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones, said Cpl. Jasmine Reilly. The fatal shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North 13th Street on Sept. 26.
The 15-year-old and 17-year-old are already in police custody in connection to the Roxborough shooting.
The 16-year-old remains a fugitive.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.
The news comes three days after police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the fatal shooting near Roxborough High School, WHYY News partner 6ABC reported.
A different 16-year-old was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses.
He is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the late September shooting, according to 6ABC.
Police arrested a 17-year-old and 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivens last month. A 15-year-old also surrendered to detectives last month.
The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 27 at around 4:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pechin Street outside of Roxborough High School’s athletic fields, according to police. A junior varsity football scrimmage between three schools — Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School — had just ended when shots rang out.
The shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and injured four other teenagers.
Elizalde attended W.B. Saul High School, but played football for Roxborough.
This article first appeared on WHYY.org.
