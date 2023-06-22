Two renowned West Philadelphia ministers were honored with Philadelphia City Council resolutions to rename local streets in their names, this spring.
The “Rev. James S. Allen Way,” was proposed as the new name for 5600 block of West Girard Avenue, in honor of the late preacher who pastored Vine Memorial Baptist for 37 years. Allen also founded the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, and helped the late Rev. Leon Sullivan organize a branch of the Opportunities Industrialization Centers (OIC) in Little Rock, Arkansas, and to rebuild a branch of the OIC in Omaha, Nebraska.
Allen, who died at age 84 in Philadelphia, served as a special assistant to former Mayor W. Wilson Goode — the first African American mayor of Philadelphia — and as chairman of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations under three different Philadelphia mayors. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Housing Committee. The resolution to honor Allen was proposed in City Council on June 15.
Also, in West Philadelphia, the 6000 block of Callowhill Street was considered for renaming as “Bishop O.T. Jones, Jr. Way.” The renaming would honor Dr. Ozro Thurston Jones, Jr., the longtime pastor of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 334 N. 60th Street. Jones was the Chief Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, a Pentecostal-Protestant congregation, for around four years. The Church of God in Christ, Inc. is one of the largest African American Pentecostal denominations in the world, with churches in 112 countries.
A representative from Councilmember Curtis Jones' office said that both petitions came with enough signatures from the community and both resolutions passed Council.
Reverend James Sterling Allen, Sr. became pastor of Vine Memorial Baptist Church on Apr. 12, 1978. He was the second pastor of the church and took over for church founder, Rev. Leonard George Carr who organized the church as a student from Lincoln University on Oct. 2, 1932. Carr guided the church through the Great Depression-era and founded the “Vine Memorial Baptist Training School” in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and organized a church credit union.
Later, under Allen, the church expanded with the purchase of buildings at 5614-5620 Girard Avenue. He also realized his dream of broadcasting church services, concerts and special programs on the radio through a radio ministry. Under his guidance, the Vine Memorial purchased 5544-5546 West Girard Avenue for the Media Ministry, meetings and classrooms.
Allen retired from 60 years of preaching and over 37 years as pastor in December of 2015. He was succeeded in ministry by the current pastor of Vine Memorial, Rev. Ralph Blanks.
The minister was born in Mt. Holly, Arkansas and was a graduate of Arkansas Baptist College and the International Theological Center in Atlanta. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was married twice — to Dorothy J. Allen and later, after Dorothy passed away, to Henrietta “Penny” Allen. He has five children, Patricia Allen, Rev. Kenneth Allen, James Allen, Jr., Calvin Allen and a twin son, Clifton Allen.
His life as a minister began when he was named pastor of the First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Arkansas in 1959; He served as pastor of the Zion Baptist Church in Omaha for seven years before becoming pastor of Vine Memorial Baptist Church in West Philadelphia, in 1978.
While living in Philadelphia, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the late U.S. Representative William H. Gray III — the congressman was also pastor of Bright Hope Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. Allen also received an “Outstanding Citizen’s Award” and was one of the organizers of the first and second African American Summits. In ministry, he served as vice president of the Pennsylvania Baptist State Convention and he was the moderator for the Pennsylvania Eastern Keystone Baptist Association.
Allen was invited to attend the installation of Rev. Ralph Abernathy as pastor of the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta. Abernathy was also a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and helped Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. organize the historic Montgomery bus boycotts that helped to change American history.
Bishop O.T. Jones, Jr. passed away on Jan. 9, 2008. He was the son of Neanza Williams-Jones and Rev. O.T. Jones, Sr., who was the second Senior Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, Inc. throughout the 1960s taking over for it’s founder, Bishop Charles Harrison Mason.
His father became pastor of the West Philadelphia church in 1925, when he moved here from Fort Smith, Arkansas. The elder bishop also founded the International Youth Congress of the Church of God In Christ, in 1928. The Church hosts an annual International Holy Convocation. This year the 115th Annual Holy Convocation will be held in Memphis from Nov. 7-12.
