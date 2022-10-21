The Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan was a man that left an impression anywhere that he stepped foot.
As one of the leading civil rights leaders of the 1960s and onwards, Sullivan used his pulpit at Philadelphia’s Zion Baptist Church to advocate for the causes he believed in.
As the celebration of what would have been Sullivan’s 100th birthday continues, three Philadelphians tell how his impact on their lives reverberates to this day.
Ron Harper, managing attorney at Harper & Paul and the chairman of the Zion Baptist Church’s Board of Trustees, first met Sullivan when he was a child, living in Philadelphia with his family.
“One of the ministers in the building where we lived invited us up to Zion (Baptist Church). We went up to Zion. Reverend Sullivan preached at the end of the sermon, and he said, ‘if you believe in Jesus, come up and give me your hand.’ I went up, gave up my hand. He didn’t say, ‘you want to join the church?’ I was just a young boy knowing what his grandmother had raised him to believe. I went up, took his hand. My family, my brother and my mother followed me, and bang, became members. … I would say that Rev. Sullivan, after meeting him, kind of develops a relationship with you.”
Harper recounted how from that point on he became active in the church throughout middle school, eventually joining the choir and taking part in the Baptist Youth Fellowship. It was when Harper got to high school that his family’s financial situation led him to seek out Sullivan on a personal level.
“Around the 10th grade, we were living over in Abbotsford projects, and frankly, my mother needed some help as far as financial goes. … I went to Reverend Sullivan and told him I needed a job. He had started at least a couple youth programs way back in the day, way back before his name became worldwide known, and one was a jobs program. And it seemed like almost immediately I had a job working in the cafeteria at Temple Hospital, right down the street from the church. Of course, it was part time, I was still in school, and it was on the weekends. … Rev. Sullivan got me, I mean, he literally got me that job. He literally called someone up and looked, searched around to find a job for me.”
Towards the end of high school, Harper was applying for a scholarship at Temple University when Sullivan’s influence would again make a major impact on his life.
“Rev. Sullivan, my high school teacher (at the time), advised me to shave off my mustache. I had a mustache in high school. I didn’t have a beard. And to go to this interview, I really didn’t want to do that. … I walked into the room (for the interview), and the dean (was) sitting there, a white man, a bald head, and a big, huge mustache. Oh, my whole demeanor just relaxed because I didn’t have to worry about that. I just had to deal with the questions and all that. … (Eventually) somehow or another (it) came up about what church I go to. And I said, ‘oh, I go to Zion Baptist Church, where Rev. Sullivan is the pastor.’
“At this point in my life, Rev. Sullivan’s name was known in this city. And after that, I tell people, they basically talked to me instead of interviewing me. And it was all about Rev. Sullivan and their high regard for him ... So I got the scholarship, which covered me for four years.”
Ultimately, Harper said that he feels Sullivan was one of the most influential men in his life when he looks back at the many ways Sullivan supported him.
“When I was 20, I got married. He married me. Of course, before that, he had baptized me, so I joined under him, was baptized under him, got a job under him, (was) married by him. He was my pastor. But we didn’t call Rev. Sullivan pastor. The word pastor (came) later in life. I really didn’t know the significance of someone being, quote, ‘your pastor’ (but) he was. And I knew his significance. I knew how he led, I knew how the people loved him. … His legacy is really the story that hasn’t been really told adequately, sufficiently constantly, hasn’t become institutionalized, that this is what one person can do. This is what you can do to solve whatever problems that you’re trying to solve now.”
***
Mable Welborn, board chair of the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, remembers when she was first brought into Sullivan’s orbit by one of her family members.
“I met Dr. Sullivan through one of my sisters who worked for OIC, the Opportunities Industrialization Center, back in 1965. … At that time, I was a civil service employee. I worked for the United States Mint, and I moved from there to work at the naval base. And I realized the work that I was doing at the naval base was not challenging or fulfilling. It was very entry level. As a matter of fact, it really was entry level, and I could not see my way out of that. And that was back in 1966 that I couldn’t see Black folks moving up anywhere in civil service, even. So, because I was aware of the work that Dr. Sullivan was doing through the OIC program, I figured, that’s a place where I need to be. So I came to OIC as an employee that year and worked as the administrative assistant to a director for one of the programs that had spun off of OIC.”
Welborn said that it was during this time, around 1966, when Rev. Sullivan had started the 10-36 plan, and soon would bring her in to help move his vision forward.
“I was discovered by him while working at OIC and recruited away from that position by him to come and work with the 10-36 Plan. Now, the 10-36 Plan was not a company. It was a process. And so, out of the 10-36 Plan came the Zion Nonprofit Charitable Trust and Zion Investment Associates. And I would become an employee of Zion Nonprofit Charitable Trust. And that’s where I was for 10 years, working with Dr. Sullivan in that administrative support position.”
After a period of time working for the trust, Welborn felt the itch to move into the business world.
“When I was leaving the organization to go to my entrance to corporate America, he did my exit interview. And it was December 1976 when he had been traveling and (was) back in town and was meeting at Progress Plaza where the office was. I told him that I had accepted an opportunity to integrate the corporate level of a Fortune 500 company. And he just sat there and looked at me and said, ‘I didn’t move you fast enough, did I?’ Quite frankly, I didn’t know that I was even on his radar. So I said, ‘Reverend, I just need to know if I can survive in corporate America. I want to take that challenge.’ And I had actually been recruited by the vice president of that company to help him introduce affirmative action for that company. And so I said to Dr. Sullivan that I let him know what I was going to do and when I could make a better contribution to the organization and his mission, I would come back.”
According to Welborn, the situation was made easier because there had been a pre-existing relationship between the vice president of her new company and Sullivan.
“There was communication between those two, and the vice president assured Dr. Sullivan that he appreciated what I was bringing to that organization and that anytime he wanted me to be a part of the organization that I was leaving, I could do that.”
So it was, that in 1981 Sullivan came back into Welborn’s life in order to make good on the promise she had made to him years before.
“So that’s when Dr. Sullivan said, ‘Come sit on this board.’ And as an appointee to that board, I was the secretary-treasurer and I was replacing Wilson Goode Sr., who had served as the secretary-treasurer for the Trust. And so in that position and his saying, ‘I didn’t move you fast enough,’ he didn’t let me forget my promise to come back.”
Ultimately, Welborn says her life was irrevocably changed by the influence that Sullivan had on her throughout the years.
“I think the impact that he has had on my life was to make me, from an introspective standpoint, realize what strengths I have, what talents I have, what I have in my hand, and how I can use that to make a difference. If he had not impacted me the way that he did, there’s absolutely no way that I would have continued a responsible relationship with this organization for 50-some years. And so I feel there is a need for us, the living, to tell the story with some authenticity. And so that’s how he has impressed me. That’s the indelible impression that he’s made on my life. Don’t sit around and wait. Get up and do something.”
***
W. Wilson Goode Sr., the former mayor of Philadelphia and current president of Amachi, first became aware of Sullivan during his college years, when his interest in civic engagement led him to “the Lion” and the selective patronage movement.
“In 1960, when I was a junior in college at Morgan State University and in a political education program, Rev. Sullivan about that time had the selective patronage movement going in the city. … At the same time at Morgan State University, I was involved in demonstration and picketing of the Northwood Shopping Center because they would not allow the students to come there and go to the movies and eat in the restaurants there or even shop there at times. And so that caught us. In our political education program, we took that as a project and talked about how (Sullivan) did what he did. And so I discussed him early on in my life while I was a junior at Morgan State University (in Baltimore) coming to Philadelphia.”
But in the end, it wouldn’t be until Goode began a career in politics that his path would end up crossing with Sullivan’s on a personal level.
“I actually met Rev. Sullivan for the first time when I was running for mayor, and he invited me to his church and stood in front of the church congregation and said … ‘I’ve always been an independent, but I’m going to change my registration so I can vote for Wilson Goode for mayor in the primary.’”
“When I went to his church on that Sunday, and when he stood up and said, ‘I’m changing my registration’, he brought me back into his office. And I was surprised about how small this office was. I’m just saying that people with that size physically and that reputation would have had a large office. He had a small office. (So) he said to me two things. He said, ‘don’t forget, No. 1, how you got here and where you came from.’ And then No. 2, he said, ‘don’t forget ever that you’re a child of God. And don’t forget that in your office, among the books that you have, you should have a Bible right on your desk at all times.’ (Following that conversation) those who came to see me know that I had a Bible right on my desk at all times.”
This moment, a show of solidarity from Sullivan, would ultimately go on to motivate Goode throughout his political career.
“He had a tremendous impact on me because I saw him as someone who had achieved, although not mayor, what I was trying to achieve. And I saw his advice to me as giving me advice that would make (me) like him, make me more like who he was and who he became and the respect that he had. And I felt if I followed his example and followed his words, that I could absolutely be able to at least be perceived as someone who had the same spirit that he had.”
Later in Goode’s life, Sullivan would once again leave his personal imprint when it came time for Goode to find someone to write the forward for his book.
“When I did my book In Good Faith in 92, upon leaving office, someone asked me, ‘well, who should write your forward?’ And I said, Leon Sullivan. I said, ‘can you get him?’ I said, ‘I’m sure he will do it if you ask him.’ And so we asked him. And just like that, he did it. Within a week, he had something written to the editor of the book.”
Ultimately, Goode said he believes that Rev. Sullivan left a huge impact on him as an inspirational figure.
“I think that he is an extraordinary example for other pastors, fathers, leaders, for citizen leaders, for civic leaders, for other pastors, for city council members, for mayors, and yes, for presidents, that do not believe that there’s anything out of your reach that you want to do. If you want to do it, go out and do it and get it done and always keep fighting for the people. I saw Leon Sullivan at all times as someone out there fighting for the people and believing that he could make an input that can make a difference in the lives of people. Not only locally in his church. Not only in the neighborhood around the church. But the entire city. And not only the city. But the state. The nation. And not only the nation. But other nations as well. And to be able to do that and do it in such an incredible way, I think it’s something that I will always look up to him for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.