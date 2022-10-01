Through Oct. 31: PECO Energy Headquarters Tower. “Sullivan Entities Centennial Celebration” will be featured across the PECO Energy headquarters tower lights.
Oct. 3: – Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center, 1415 N. Broad St. 1 p.m.–4 p.m.: WURD 96.1 FM/900 AM will broadcast live, featuring individuals reflecting about the life and legacy of Sullivan. (Open to the public) Contact LHS Charitable Trust 215-684-3400 or thesullivantrust.org.
Oct. 12: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3600 N. Broad St. Registration, 8 a.m. Economic Construction Production Event: Targeted at contractors of color entering construction and looking to expand their businesses. Sponsored by Black Contractors Coalition & Called To Serve CDC. Contact Rev. Jeff Harley at 215-558-5926 or at jeffrey@calledtoservecdc.org.
Oct. 12: Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, Temple University, 1330 Pollett Walk. A special event commemorating Sullivan will be announced.
Oct. 16: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3600 N. Broad St. 10 a.m. Worship, Rev. Dr. Chauncey P. Harrison, Senior Pastor, preaching. Sullivan’s children and colleagues will share memories. Complimentary parking available at Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St. Contact M. Patricia Clifford at 215-802-2946 or pgcliff23@gmail.com.
Oct. 16: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3600 N. Broad St. 1 p.m. Centennial Reception: Sullivan Entities Executives will be share how Dr. Sullivan’s legacy is being fulfilled. Complimentary parking available at Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St.
Oct. 16: Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 3600 N. Broad St. 4 p.m. Worship: Guest Speakers: Rev. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Senior Pastor, Salem Baptist Church of Abington. Complimentary parking available at Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St. Contact: Rev. Michael Major at 215-605-1137 or mike.major@calledtoservecdc.org.
Oct. 18: Philadelphia International Airport. 1:30 p.m. Ceremony: Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan International Arrivals Hall Event. The renaming of the Philadelphia International Airport’s Arrivals Hall and the unveiling of a permanent exhibit honoring Sullivan. By invitation only. Contact the LHS Trust at 215-684-3400 or thesullivantrust.org.
Oct. 23: African American Museum of Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. Complimentary admission to the public all day in honor of the Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan Centennial. Contact: nball@aampmuseum.org.
