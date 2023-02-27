With the end of Black History Month rapidly approaching, hundreds lined the pews of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church to host a King.
The Rev. Bernice King spoke Sunday at the church, which sits on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by a Black person in American history.
The African American Museum in Philadelphia orchestrated “An Evening Conversation with Dr. Bernice King.” The youngest child of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King upholds the heritage of her parents’ names while working to add to their legacy through continued strides for social justice and equality.
King is a strategist, peace advocate and the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. City and state officials, such as state Sen. Vincent Hughes and Mayor Jim Kenney joined a host of eager attendees to hear from King.
WDAS radio icon Patty Jackson was the mistress of ceremonies for the night.
“We create these types of spaces to stay encouraged when things get hard,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, we just want to be better people.”
The Rev. Mark Tyler, the 52nd pastor of Mother Bethel A.M.E., facilitated the conversation with King. He asked King what motivated her to continue the fight for equality that her father once led.
“I do it because of the seeds that were sewn in my lifetime,” King said. “Important work in the ‘50s and ‘60s provides a blueprint for the fight for social justice today. There’s still so much work to do so I can’t sit on the sidelines.”
Tyler asked about recent uprisings after the police killings of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri; Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky; and George Floyd in Minneapolis.
King commended the youth-led movements, but used their motivation as an indictment on the older generations.
“We are well behind where we would like to be in terms of equality, and some of us in this room are the reason why we’re behind,” King said. “The difference is that young people are jumping in now and getting active in the fight for social justice, while many in the older generation are sitting back and waiting on a leader.”
King said she believes that the fight for civil rights lost ground after her father’s death. She said that Black leaders got too comfortable and their platforms for change began to operate on a foundation that was going through erosion. She said that the key to making future strides is through strategy and a refined vision.
“There’s usually only a small number of people that come together and fight for justice. You just have to have a strategy,” she said. “I think it’s going to take a large section of our community to come together and narrow their focus and think about one thing that can make a substantial difference.”
King also addressed the issue of gun violence plaguing Black neighborhoods across the country, especially in Philadelphia. The city has had more than 500 murders each of the last two years. But King said that violence only begets more violence and there are other factors behind it.
“It’s violence not to serve food to a child,” King said. “Why is it that we have a culture of violence? From violent entertainment to music to video games, if we’re going to address the issue, we have to do it holistically.”
King charged everyone in attendance to make sacrifices and give up some of the things that we enjoy that are feeding into a violent culture.
“Is Hollywood ready to address it?,” King asked. “Are the biggest stars ready to sit down and think about what products they’re making? We must adopt conflict resolution at every educational level.”
King said that the fight for freedom is ongoing at every level.
“Freedom is never really won,” King said. You fight for it again and again in every generation. When you take up an issue, you have to be prepared to fight for the long haul.”
Ashley Jordan, the president and CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia echoed King’s sentiments as she closed the evening at Mother Bethel.
“We have a mission to bring a diverse community together through art, history and culture,” Jordan said. “History-making events are not relegated to the past. We can make history right now, we made history tonight.”
