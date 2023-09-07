* One resident said he has put up boarding near his windows to prevent bullets from flying through his unit.
Two weeks ago, the lifeless body of 12-year-old Hezekiah Bernard was found in a trash dumpster at the property of a Philadelphia Housing Authority complex.
Since Bernard’s death, residents of the Arch Homes at 5500 Cherry Street in the Haddington section of West Philadelphia, have expressed concerns over their safety. They are also saddened and dismayed over the nature of the boy’s killing.
“I saw them pulling the body out of the dumpster,” said Antoine Scott, who visits his parents now and again in the development where Bernard’s body was found.
As he talked, a PHA sanitation truck was dumping trash from the dumpster where Bernard’s body was found.
“His body was all wrapped up," Scott said. "My little cousin knows him from the church at 48th and Chestnut Street—they were in a church dance group, together.”
“I was home when it happened,” said another neighbor, James, who declined to give his last name. “I walked out the door and saw police out here. We didn’t know what was going on. We saw all the police tape. They said the little boy had a plastic bag over his head when they found him. I have a 13-year-old child who stays with me on the weekends.
“I worry about him going to the store. And you have to be extra careful at night. If you don’t have a police record, you’d better get a permit to carry, I did,” he said.
Bernard’s body was found on August 23. Philadelphia police said the PHA sanitation workers made a call to police when they found the boy’s body.
The sanitation workers had gone as far as to load the trash bin with the child in it onto the trash truck before they noticed the child's body.
Initially, the body was believed to be that of an older teenager, but a medical examiner's autopsy report identified Bernard as a pre teen. The report also ruled his death a homicide when it was discovered Bernard had been shot in the head before his body was placed in the dumpster, according to a police advisory this week.
Police revealed Bernard’s body had been in the dumpster for up to 26 hours before being found.
“Yeah, I’m concerned about crime,” said neighbor, John Keys, 90, who has lived in the area for five years. “Some of the people who live in the housing projects are nice, but some are criminals and they are all mixed up together. You know, that child could have been pulled from another neighborhood.”
Keys said he can sometimes hear gunshots at night and has actually put up boarding near his windows to prevent bullets from flying through.
Neighbor Tajai Duvois questioned the enforcement of the year-round curfew at Bernard's home.
“My kids are in their 20s and 30s now,” Duvois said. “What I want to know is how do you not know that your 12-year-old child is missing for days?
“My kids use to come in as soon as the street lights came on, maybe I would let them sit on the stoop a while longer,” Duvois added.
Police said Bernard's relatives handed out flyers for the missing child before PHA sanitation workers found his body.
“My kids live in the suburbs, or I would worry more,” said neighbor, Jahem Lase.
A PHA police officer told The Tribune on Thursday that the police unit for the agency is experiencing a staffing shortage.
"We need more PHA police," said Atiya Brooks. "A few years ago we could be everywhere. There was not a part of PHA that we couldn't cover.
“There is not enough lighting or police in housing in that area,” Brooks added. “They are working on lighting in some developments. For sure, I know that they are putting new light poles in that area, at least one more light on the outside."
A University of Pennsylvania Violence Prevention Program participant, who declined to give his name, appeared at the PHA property while The Tribune was interviewing residents.
The program is a collaboration with Penn that aims to engage the community in the prevention of sexual violence, relationship violence, stalking, and sexual harassment.
“We are out here to show support, especially over a little baby who was left in a dumpster,” he said. “No human being should be treated like that.”
