The owners of the University City Townhomes are turning to the city’s free Eviction Diversion Program for help relocating the remaining residents at the affordable housing complex, which is slated to close after 40 years.

Less than a dozen residents are left at the 70-unit complex at 39th and Market Streets. Under a recent settlement agreement between IBID Associates and the city, the site is supposed to be empty by Aug. 15.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.