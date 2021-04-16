Community residents are outraged about a new development currently underway on the Point Breeze Avenue commercial corridor.
A former grocery store and other storefronts located at 1420-32 Point Breeze Ave. are being demolished to make way for a five-story, market-rate apartment building. The new building will include 42 units and retail space on the first floor.
Black Point Breeze Matters, a coalition of African American community residents, protested in front of the property on Tuesday, contending that they had no say in the development process.
The coalition called for elected officials to put the construction on hold, so that residents can be properly informed about what is going on with the project.
“It’s about a community process,” said Betty Beauford, a longtime Point Breeze resident.
“We’re talking about 42 apartments on our commercial corridor and that is frightening. The community corridor needs to be built up but not with houses.”
“We want the city, Councilman Johnson, Councilman Clarke and L&I to sit down at the table and give us so information and tell us what is going on,” she continued.
OCF Realty is broker for the property, which is owned by Point Breeze Ave LLC. Tribune calls to OCF Realty for comment were not returned.
“While some people might grouse about the fact that this new building is out of scale, we’d argue that this kind of building is desperately needed on Point Breeze Avenue if it’s to have any future as a commercial corridor,” the company said in a post about the project on its blog.
However, City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who oversees the Point Breeze district, said the grocery store and other storefronts were a “by-right” property. This means the developers could pursue a shift zoning of the building without a variance.
“The project is a so-called by-right project, which means no legislation from my office was needed for zoning and no registered community organizations (RCO’s) approvals were needed before demolition could start,” Johnson said.
