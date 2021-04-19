A pair of probation and parole reforms put in place under District Attorney Larry Krasner has led to declines in the number of individuals under supervision, shorter supervision sentences, and a reduction of racial disparities.
Less than a month before he faces voters in the Democratic primary, Krasner touted the reforms that he says were disrupting the overuse of probation and parole, known as “mass supervision," in Philadelphia, which has one of the highest supervision rates in the nation.
“Mass supervision not only is ineffective when the period of supervision goes much beyond three years, but it actually causes people to fail,” Krasner said during a Monday news conference in his Center City office.
“It actually makes us less safe. It actually causes crime.”
The first reform was implemented in 2018 shortly after Krasner entered office, which eliminates or seeks shorter probation times after a sentence of incarceration, and shorter probationary sentences when no incarceration time is sought.
The second reform was put in place in 2019 and limited supervision lengths to 36 months for felonies and a year for misdemeanors, among other limits and goals.
Krasner’s office issued a report evaluating the reforms. The report compared probation and parole supervision sentences from 2016 (before Krasner took office) to March 2020 (when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Philadelphia).
Since Krasner took office in 2018, the number of individuals under supervision declined to fewer than 28,000 from 42,000, according to the report. In 2017, 1 in 23 Philadelphians was under some form of parole or probationary supervision — far exceeding the national average at the time of 1 in 55.
The first two years of the reforms brought an estimated savings of $15 million to $40 million to the state and Philadelphia, according to the report.
Under the policies, the median supervision length dropped by 25% for sentences reached through negotiated guilty pleas, and the average supervision sentence declined by nearly 10 months, according to the report.
The policies also narrowed — but did not eliminate — a racial gap in supervision lengths for negotiated guilty plea sentences.
Two years after the reforms were put in place, Black defendants’ supervision sentences were 5.2 months longer and Latinx defendants' sentences 7.1 months longer on average than whites’ sentences, according to the report.
Before the reforms, Black defendants’ supervision sentences were 10.8 months longer and Latinx defendants’ sentences 10.6 months longer on average than whites’ sentences, according to the report.
Tyler Tran, a senior analyst at the district attorney’s office who worked on the report, said the criminal justice system is “racist and racial disparities can be seen throughout all parts of the system — from arrests to charging to conviction and sentencing and beyond.”
Tran said the reforms were helping to reduce the racial disparities for supervision sentences, but added, “there’s still work to do.”
Recidivism rates saw no statistically significant changes for those with reduced supervision sentences compared with those with longer sentences, according to the report.
(These public safety findings were limited to probation-only sentences, excluding sentences with incarceration and parole, which typically include those sentenced for shootings and other violent offenses.)
For instance, 33% of people sentenced to probation through negotiated guilty pleas before the 2018 policy changes were recharged within 18 months of their sentencing, compared to 31% after the policy was put into effect, according to the report.
Alan Tauber, acting chief defender of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, applauded the reforms, saying they amounted to "good progress." He noted that the majority of individuals in city jails are there on parole or probation detainers, which occur when an individual violates a supervision condition.
"We understand that institutional change does not happen overnight, and there is indeed much more work to be done," Tauber said.
Krasner said he would put in place two new reforms within the next 60 days. One policy would allow for individualized probation or parole conditions for each defendant; the other would allow for supervision sentencing lengths to be reduced for good behavior.
Krasner is facing Carlos Vega in the May 18 Democratic primary. Charles Peruto Jr. is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
