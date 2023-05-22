The juvenile justice system has a disproportionate impact on youth from disadvantaged racial/ethnic and socio-economic groups, with a particular impact on Black youth and youth from high-poverty areas, according to a new report from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

And despite the city of Philadelphia spending more than $80 million on juvenile justice in fiscal year 2021, more than half — about 57% — of all juvenile arrests may lead to rearrests within five years of system referral, according to “Philadelphia’s Shifting Juvenile Justice Paradigm — An Economic Analysis,” released Monday.

