Black girls in Pennsylvania public schools have said they are routinely subjected to racism from school administrators, teachers and fellow students.
In a new report titled “We Need Supportive Spaces That Celebrate Us: Black Girls Speak Out About Public Schools,” Black girls gave insight to the barriers they face daily with dress codes, racism and sexism.
The 36-page report was released by the nonprofit advocacy group the Education Law Center and based on the experience of more than 20 Black girls who have attended public middle and high schools in the Philadelphia area.
“For the report, we partnered with youth leadership organizations, five across the city, to host focus groups where Black girls were able to talk to us about their school experience,” said Paige Joki, Education Law Center staff attorney.
“We did focus groups with the Juvenile Law Center’s youth advocacy groups (Advocates for Youth Justice and Advocates Transforming Youth Systems), POPPYN, we.REIGN Inc. and Youth United for Change,” she said.
“The Black girls who participated are the experts for the report. They received equity stipends for participating in the focus group. Our final report has a strong focus on dress code, mental health among other recommendations,” she added.
Students reported that they directly observed Black teachers at their schools being subjected to racial harassment or racial discrimination. They said that Black teachers were mistreated and were given less leeway to what they’re able to teach in their classroom.
Students also said the lack of Black teachers in schools signaled “they would not be seen or protected from racialized harm at school.”
Nearly 36% of students in Pennsylvania are Black, however only 6% of teachers are Black. Of the teachers who do identify as Black, the majority of those teachers are located in schools in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, according to a report by Research Action, Teacher Diversity in Pennsylvania.
During the 2020-2021 school year, 48% of Pennsylvania schools (1,400 total) representing 36% of school districts (178 total) employed zero teachers of color.
Amaiyah, a Philadelphia high school senior, said it’s important for schools to have more Black educators and staff. The Education Law Center declined to give Amaiyah’s last name and what school she attends.
“We need to have more Black teachers, assistants, social workers and counselors that Black girls will feel comfortable talking to,” Amaiyah said.
“People that Black girls would know have probably experienced the same thing as them. People who are not going to be biased in a way that they teach, guide and help students but instead are open-minded and are able to help Black girls go on to the next part of life,” she added.
According to the report, Black girls said that their school stigmatized and punished them for wearing their hair in afros, braids, puffs, locs and weaves. Students disclosed that their schools sought to discourage or ban certain hairstyles or prevent them from wearing bonnets or scarves.
They also said they faced discrimination, sexualization and harassment over the school dress code due to their body shape and size.
“With the dress code, Black girls tend to be picked out and stereotyped more than white girls, especially because of our body types and how we have more curves and features that are adultlike,” Amaiyah said. “If we have tights on we are sent home, but if a white girl has tights on, it’s OK.
“If she has shorts all the way up her butt it’s permissible, but when we do it, we are adults and sexualized. We need to have a dress code that isn’t founded on racism and on stereotypical biases,” she added.
The report stated that Black girls felt the police in their schools created a climate of fear and made them feel unsafe.
Nationally, Black girls are four times more likely to be arrested in school than white girls, according to the U.S Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.
In Pennsylvania public schools, Black girls are arrested four times the rate of their white peers. Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for Black student arrests.
“Police are often called upon whenever a group of Black students were gathered together for any reason in school,” a student said.
“School leadership made racially discriminatory assumptions that we would get physical, even when that isn’t even what it is. In this way, administrators presumed danger simply because the involved students were Black,” the student said.
In the report, the Education Law Center recommended hiring and retaining more Black educators and school staff, implementing a culturally responsive curriculum and mental health supports, creating an inclusive and fair dress code, removing police from schools, and providing adequate school funding.
“These are all recommendations that are feasible and schools can implement today if they wanted to,” Joki said. “We also need to as a community, as a state and as a country have a robust conversation about the ways the anti-Black racism shows up and create pathways to disrupt it that include accountability.”
Joki added that in the future there will be a follow-up report from the Education Law Center.
“In our first report, we focus a lot on what barriers students experience, what the impact is, and what students need in their schools so they have every opportunity to grow and thrive,” Joki said.
“In our next report, we will be talking to students about what to do to get there and what legal changes would need to be made in order to effectuate the types of changes that are necessary.”
