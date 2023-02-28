The Center for Media Engagement, with funding from The Lenfest Institute and Independence Public Media Foundation, has released a new research study of Philadelphia’s local news media that shows a variety of gaps in the media’s coverage of the city’s neighborhoods and their issues.
In creating the study, researchers “analyzed over 60,000 local media articles across 86 sites” and compared them to “the perceptions 1,500 Philadelphians have about their local media,” according to the report.
Center for Media Engagement is based out of the University of Texas and examined the state of the Philadelphia news landscape, the media habits of Philadelphians, and where residents seek improvement from local news providers.
The goal was to analyze the questions of both “whether certain areas receive less coverage relative to others” and “whether certain topics are of interest to the public but are rarely mentioned in the media,” before comparing the results to identify gaps in coverage within the local Philadelphia media.
On a larger and more general scale, the results of the study showed that television and social media were the two sources that Philadelphians most often went to in order to get information, with 69% of residents mentioning television as a source of information and 68% mentioning social media. The study also found that respondents largely believed that local media did slightly above average in terms of representing the neighborhoods of the city.
The study found that the most populous areas of the city were often overlooked in news stories. It concluded that there were two major instances of gaps in media coverage in the city: the first being that the most populated areas of the city are “North Philly and Northeast Philly, yet the most frequently mentioned locations in the news media were in South Philly/Center City and Northwest Philly,” while the second gap was that “sanitation, trash removal, and cleanliness were mentioned as important issues by 34 percent of Philadelphians and yet were mentioned in only 3 percent of the articles we reviewed.”
As far as perceived gaps, which “occur when the public is dissatisfied with some aspect of media coverage,” the study found that “People in Southwest Philly, North Philly, Lower Northeast Philly, and West Philly were more likely than other parts of Philly to agree that stories about their neighborhoods were too negative” while “people in West and Southwest Philly had the most negative assessments of what they thought the media thought of their neighborhood.”
In regards to perceived gaps, on a large scale, Philadelphians felt that “there weren’t local media organizations that offer solutions to problems facing (their) community” with women, younger residents and Republicans most strongly holding this opinion.
Residents also gave the city’s media low ratings when it came to issue coverage on “infrastructure, roads, and transportation; sanitation, trash removal, and cleanliness; the poor, poverty, and homelessness; and traffic and parking.”
The study said those issues were all under-covered by local media in comparison to the frequency that residents identified them as problems facing their communities.
Finally, the report also identified use gaps, which occur when “outlets that target particular areas or that highlight issues that the respondents said were important do not seem to be widely used.”
The two major use gaps the study identified were: “respondents rarely mentioned West Philly Local (a media source that more frequently referenced West Philly than other outlets) when given the opportunity to name local media outlets that they used, (despite the finding that) when asked if “there aren’t enough stories about my neighborhood in the news media,” West Philadelphians typically indicated only modest agreement and “The Philadelphia Citizen covered a high percentage of issues that the public found important, yet was infrequently mentioned when people were given the opportunity to name additional media outlets that they used.”
