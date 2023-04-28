The city of Philadelphia has released a new report focused on the ongoing hiring crisis that recommends initiatives such as extended parental leave and additional bonuses for municipal workers as the city faces major difficulties filling more than 4,000 vacancies.
The special committee that drew up the “Report of the Special Committee on Recruitment & Retention of Municipal Workers” was initially created by a council resolution in March 2023 and was aimed at researching the crisis of vacancies in city government that has seen “several thousand city jobs (go) unfilled, leading to chronic problems in city services delivery to citizens and taxpayers,” according to a news report.
“We need to do a competitive analysis of other municipalities that are really cleaning our clocks with respect to salaries for municipal employees,” said Council President Darrell Clarke after the resolution to accept the special committee report was introduced.
“There is much more work to be done to fill those 4,000 positions. This is a template to start that process,” he said.
According to the city, the current labor market has seen “various governmental jurisdictions experience difficulty attracting an adequate pool of candidates for critical positions” due to changing values, a shrinking labor market, and the option for many employees to work remotely.
The report notes that LinkedIn research has suggested that a vacancy rate that hovers below 10% is considered a good bellwether for the city’s workforce, however Philadelphia’s current vacancy rate was found to be 18%.
In response to the special committee’s findings, the report included a series of recommendations for “proposed initiatives to immediately impact recruitment and retention.” The aim of the committee’s recommendations was to “increase the funding dedicated to hiring bonuses for several critical positions as well as providing additional supports to attract and retain City employees.”
Some of the committee’s recommendations included: adding hiring referral bonuses, general hiring bonuses for new hires after their first three to six months, giving employees who earn less than $50,000 a year a housing support bonus of $5,000, providing subsidized transportation for employees on SEPTA trains and buses, engaging a firm to develop a marketing campaign to promote the city as an Employer of Choice, increasing parental leave for all employees from four to six weeks, engaging a firm to conduct a review of benchmark positions to assess the competitiveness of the city’s current pay plan, and targeting critical positions for potential up-skilling of the current workforce.
The members of the special committee included: Council President Darrell Clarke, Councilmember Brian O’Neill, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Councilmember Mark Squilla, chief administrative officer Stephanie Tipton, former Civil Service Commission chief Lynda Orfanelli, District Council 33 president Ernest Garrett and Police Capt. Tyrell McCoy.
City Council has introduced a resolution adopting the report's findings that is set to be put forth for potential passage at City Council’s next meeting scheduled for May 4.
If passed, Council will push its funding estimates to the city’s budget office in order to determine the feasibility of implementing the report’s recommendations.
