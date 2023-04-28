Council votes to

City Council President Darrell Clarke

 TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

The city of Philadelphia has released a new report focused on the ongoing hiring crisis that recommends initiatives such as extended parental leave and additional bonuses for municipal workers as the city faces major difficulties filling more than 4,000 vacancies.

The special committee that drew up the “Report of the Special Committee on Recruitment & Retention of Municipal Workers” was initially created by a council resolution in March 2023 and was aimed at researching the crisis of vacancies in city government that has seen “several thousand city jobs (go) unfilled, leading to chronic problems in city services delivery to citizens and taxpayers,” according to a news report.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.