Senior

Photos from the Senior Fair at 5422 N. Mascher Street, Friday, June 16th. — 2nd Police District via Twitter. 

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Philadelphia’s Second District Police participated in a Senior Fair hosted by PA. State Representative Anthony Bellman, Friday, at St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church in Northeast Philadelphia.

Rep. Bellman put the senior fair together for years when he worked for Congressman Brendan Boyle, of the Second District, but this was his first time as a newly-elected member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

