Philadelphia’s Second District Police participated in a Senior Fair hosted by PA. State Representative Anthony Bellman, Friday, at St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church in Northeast Philadelphia.
Rep. Bellman put the senior fair together for years when he worked for Congressman Brendan Boyle, of the Second District, but this was his first time as a newly-elected member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The 2nd district police, promoted the event on it's Twitter site, and they were among 40 vendors who gathered for the event, at 5422 N. Mascher Street. The fair drew at least 150 people despite the pouring rain.
The 2nd police district includes Lawncrest and Olney. Rep. Bellman represents the 203rd Legislative District, which includes Olney, Lawncrest and Burholme in the Northeast, and Oxford Circle. Bellman has a Philadelphia office at 7215-B. Rising Sun Avenue.
“I know that seniors need a lot of resources and I wanted them to know that I was there for whatever their needs are,” said Bellman. He said that one in three seniors in Philadelphia are economically insecure and many fall below 200% of federal poverty levels.
The senior fair was an effort to provide a “one-stop-shop” providing resources and information for seniors on topics like housing, social security, wills, and safety. The Register of Wills took a table to talk about finances, the Police District took a table to talk about safety, for example, and other groups were on hand, including the Department of Recreation.
