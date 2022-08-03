Two child victims of the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia will finally have a final resting place after the city returned their remains to their brother, the latest twist in a saga that began when the city infamously ordered the bombing of a home in 1985, killing 11 people inside.
The remains of Katricia, 14, and Zanetta, 12, will be cremated and then transported to North Carolina to be buried, brother Lionell Dotson told NBC10 outside the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday morning. The girls were two of the five children killed in the bombing.
“For the city to give me this is a momentous occasion. It’s not about me; it’s about them. Finally giving them a resting place permanently – I can do this for them,” Dotson, who was 8 years old when his sisters were killed, said.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
