A coalition representing families of the University City Townhomes in West Philadelphia says conditions there are deplorable and include vermin infestation, no heat in some units and a lack of running water in others.
According to the Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes, IBID Associates is deliberately slowing down repairs to speed up their moving out, which has been extended several times and is now set for Jan. 31.
“This infestation is out of control,” said resident Krystal Young. “It’s unacceptable the way Alman (Management) is treating us.”
A person answering the telephone Monday at IBID Associates said there would be no comment.
On Sunday, a group of volunteers from labor unions, Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, former residents and other supporters visited the complex for a Christmas tree lighting, decorations and to help make some repairs.
In 2021, IBID, owner of the UC Townhomes, at 40th and Market streets, said it would not renew its affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. At that time, about 70 families lived there. Most of them have moved out. About 15 families remain.
The volunteers placed two Christmas trees in the courtyard and decorated the complex.
Also on Sunday, residents invited their own maintenance people and contractors to help with repairs.
The coalition has also accused the University of Pennsylvania of placing several students in disciplinary hearings for peacefully protesting on their behalf, which the group said is an effort by the school to fight the solidarity between the students and UC Townhomes residents.
“The University of Pennsylvania supports free speech, thought, inquiry, and lawful assembly,” said Ron Ozio, a Penn spokesperson. “Penn’s Guidelines on Open Expression champion these rights while also affirming that University business — such as classes, meetings, games, or speaking events — shall not be infringed upon or disrupted by protests or demonstrations.”
In August, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office broke up a 15-tent encampment that was set up in July to protest the forced move by IBID Associates. The sheriff’s action was in response to an order by Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts to have the encampment dismantled. The ruling followed legal action by IBID, which said in court that the protesters were trespassing on private property.
At the time, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said the court had order her office to oversee the safe and orderly removal of tents, fencing, posters and signs from the private property.
Four decades ago, the federally subsidized housing complex was built for Black and brown residents who were forced out of the West Philadelphia neighborhood, then known as the “Black Bottom,” by the expansion of Drexel and Penn. It was classic case of what housing activists call gentrification, when low-income, long-term residents are forced out by an institution’s expansion or to make way for higher-income residents. The area is close to SEPTA bus, trolley and elevated lines, along with Drexel, Penn, grocery stores and several hospitals.
IBID intends to sell the property to make way for developers who will likely target higher-income residents.
Now, residents must use federal housing vouchers to find homes, which they say is difficult.
Last year, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd, sponsored legislation that banned demolition of the complex for one year. In response, IBID filed a suit against Gauthier.
Walter D. Palmer, founder and president of The Palmer Foundation, grew up the area and graduated from West Philadelphia High School and the University of Pennsylvania.
“I bring a unique perspective to this matter because I can personally attest to the commitment that was made to keep this site as affordable housing decades ago,” Palmer told The Tribune then. “The damage it would do to displace Black Philadelphians from this site for a second time. Eradicating affordable housing on this site would be a grave injustice on many levels. For the families who live here now, for the Black Bottom residents who were removed once before, and for the future being a place where working class people can afford to live in a neighborhood where jobs, transit, health care and amenities are all easily accessible.”
