Tracey Gordon said she wants Philadelphians to claim their generational wealth.
Gordon, Philadelphia’s Register of Wills, said she wants Philadelphia to create wills and ensure their property is legally passed down within families.
“Somehow someway in the city of Philadelphia, people haven’t been taught and hadn’t learned the business of the end of their life,” Gordon said. “You don’t just die; you have to plan for your death, especially if people depend on you, especially if you own things that you want to pass down.”
Gordon, a graduate of the Fox Business School at Temple, said she was not taught anything about the process of wills.
“Well, I went to college and didn’t even learn this,” Gordon said. “I have a bachelor’s degree from Temple University. But, Fox School of Business, there is nothing more business than understanding how you protect your generational wealth.”
According to Gordon, homeownership is the best way to create generational wealth. However, Gordon said there is the equivalent $1.1 billion worth of debt capital sitting around the city because of tangled titles.
“Philadelphia has the most homeownership amongst Black Americans in the country as well,” Gordon said. “But right now, Black Americans are eventually probably losing the property because they can’t conduct business with the property.”
Gordon said the most affordable house is the one your family owns, so her office is doing what they can to teach people within the city how to protect their assets for the future to make sure they stay within the family.
“I have a solution. And one of the solutions is making people aware of our role as register wills one and the importance of planning an estate and making a will,” Gordon said
Gordon has created the Probate Deferment Initiative through her office, which offers help to low-income residents with the fees associated with resolving a tangled title.
“And this program was created to defer fees that were costly to people in these particular low-income areas,” Gordon said. “So they do not have to pay the fees unless they decide to sell. If they decide to sell the property, we will come back for the fees.”
Gordon also has a webinar series, “Plan, Prepare, Protect,” where she offers advice and brings in experts to provide people with legal advice and point them towards some of the programs that can assist in the process of adequately securing the title and ownership of property.
In the digital age, Gordon’s office is also using popular culture to relate to people during COVID-19.
“We started a video series called “Register Reacts” where we went and took pop culture films, Hollywood films that dealt in estate planning and death and wills and inheritance,” Gordon said.
One example that her office used was the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Highlighting the king on his deathbed wanting to do his will in private without any witnesses. Her office used that to educate people that it’s not good to have a will without any witnesses.
The Register of Wills office even has a hashtag #PHLROW to promote its educational programs and outreach.
Gordon has also teamed up with Philadelphia City Council. At-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson passed legislation requiring funeral homes to include education about the Register of Wills office and why they need to visit that office whether they have a will or not.
“Nobody wants to talk about death,” Gordon said. “Everyone wants to talk about TikTok, trips, parties and all that kind of stuff. So fine. But you also got to think about how life would be for people that depend on you.”
