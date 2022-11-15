Former City Councilmember and real estate mogul, Allan Domb, 67, has tossed his hat in the ring for Philadelphia mayor, making his announcement in an online video Tuesday.
Domb, owner of Allan Domb Real Estate, which helps people buy sell or rent properties, many of which are luxury condominiums, is the fourth former Council member to announce that he is running for mayor and the second business owner.
Jeff Brown, president/CEO of Brown’s Super Stores, who owns several ShopRite and Fresh Grocer supermarkets in Philadelphia, has scheduled the announcement of his mayoral candidacy for Wednesday at First District Plaza in West Philadelphia.
Domb joins former Councilmembers Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who have resigned their positions to run for mayor. Last month, Rebecca Rhynhart, resigned her position as City Controller to run for mayor. All are democrats.
“Over the past few years, Philadelphia has been in a public safety crisis,” Domb said in his online video. “People don’t feel safe walking the streets. They don’t feel safe sending their kids to school. They don’t even feel safe going to work. Too few people have opportunities they need to get ahead.”
In the video, Domb called for rebuilding trust in law enforcement, addressing the root causes of crime and investing in violence prevention programs.
“We have to invest in schools and businesses to keep and create good paying jobs,” Domb said.
If he became mayor, Domb, who owns about 400 properties worth millions of dollars, could potentially have a conflict of interest, because city workers would have inspect his properties.
The entry of Brown and Domb, two independently wealthy candidates for mayor, could also trigger an increase in the city’s campaign contribution limits.
According to the city campaign finance laws, candidate’s campaign contributions are limited to $3,100 per individual and $12,600 from political action committees (PACs) partnerships, or sole proprietorships.
But according to the city Board of Ethics, if a candidate contributes $250,000 or more into their own campaign in a calendar year, those campaign donation limits are doubled, to $6,200 for individuals and $25,200 for PACs and other groups mentioned above.
