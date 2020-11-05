The reaction to the release of police body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. has been swift.
Here are some comments taken in part from released statements and social media.
Council President Darrell Clarke
"As we continue to grieve with the Wallace family and the West Philadelphia community, we renew our call for a clear, transparent and timely investigation into the events that led to the shooting of Mr. Wallace. We join the Wallace family in calling for patience and calm as that process is completed.
"Councilmembers and other elected officials hear the calls for meaningful police oversight, police reform, and expanded mental health supports. We urge our residents to channel the frustrations and anxiety they are surely feeling today into becoming part of the reform process that City Councilmembers, advocates, and state elected officials have already begun.”
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier, District 3
"The body camera videos and 911 calls released [Wednesday] confirm what we already knew to be true: Walter Wallace Jr. lost his life unnecessarily. From beginning to end, PPD [Philadelphia Police Department] appeared to be ill-equipped to handle the situation. Officers made no attempt at de-escalation and acted hastily, using the highest level of force available to them.
"Walter Wallace Jr. was a Black man, and this incident demonstrates that Black lives are still not protected equally in our city. Unless we address the racism that is at the root of tragedies like these, we’re bound to repeat history over and over again."
John McNesby, president of the police union
"The FOP has been calling for the release of this video and 911 calls since last Tuesday. Eight days later, city officials held an hour long press conference casting blame on these officers for this incident in which they were forced to make a split-second decision. This is baseless and not supported by facts.
"These officers followed their training and police department policy. It’s completely inappropriate that these officers continue to be vilified for doing their job.
"Mayor Kenney has called this 'police violence,' however the real violence was perpetrated by a knife-wielding man, who confronted our police officers.
"Our officers and the citizens of Philadelphia deserve better than a false narrative being expressed by the Mayor, police commissioner and district attorney.
"The FOP continues to support our police officers as city officials turn their back on the hardworking men and women of the police department."
Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania
“The release of the police body camera footage of police officers killing Walter Wallace, Jr., reinforces what we already know: despite multiple visits to Walter Wallace’s home that day, police officers failed to deescalate what was clearly a mental health crisis. Walter Wallace paid with his life for this failure. And Black and brown people are disproportionately the victims of this unjust, brutal violence by police, while the local head of the police union says they’re just ‘doing their jobs.’
“As elected officials in Philadelphia look to invest in Tasers and additional training as solutions to the epidemic of police violence, these so-called solutions miss the point. Armed agents of the state should not be responding to mental health crises. That’s a job for mental health professionals.
“Any conversation addressing police violence must begin with divestment from police departments and reinvestment in programs and professionals far more equipped to handle a mental health crisis than trigger-happy police officers who, time and again, show their willingness to use deadly force the moment the situation gets difficult. We deserve better from those sworn to ‘serve and protect’ all of us.”
