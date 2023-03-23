Why Not Prosper launch

Byron Cotter, Michelle Anne Simmons, Marcus Pearson and Delia Avery at the launch event for a new probation assistance program from Why Not Prosper, an organization aiming to reduce racial disparities in Philadelphia prisons. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Anne Simmons)

A Philadelphia nonprofit that works with formerly incarcerated women is on a mission to reduce racial disparities in the city’s jail and prison populations. Why Not Prosper has laid out recommendations in a new report out this week, produced in partnership with the city of Philadelphia as part of a federal grant challenge.

The John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s Safety + Justice Challenge provides funding to 57 cities, counties, and states to reform their criminal justice systems and reduce racial disparities. As of February 2022, Black Philadelphians make up 73% of the prison population while white residents make up just 8.5%, according to data from the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania, though both groups comprise about 44% of the city population.

