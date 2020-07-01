Our national reckoning on racial injustice in America has left many of us reflecting on our past inaction or indifference to systemic racism in our communities.
Now, you may be left wondering what can be done to make a change. And that answer is dependent on you making time to expand your education on race.
As Myisha T. Hill, the co-founder of Check Your Privilege, told me, "It's listening, learning, taking action."
Doing the work and leaning into your discomfort is half the battle. The other half is finding the right voices to guide your journey.
This video was brought to you by NBC Philadelphia in partnership with the Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.