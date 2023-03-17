West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson has been named the keynote speaker for the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education 2023 commencement ceremony on May 13.

“We are thrilled to have Quinta Brunson as the commencement speaker to speak to the next generation of educators,” said dean of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Pam Grossman in a statement.

