West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson has been named the keynote speaker for the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education 2023 commencement ceremony on May 13.
“We are thrilled to have Quinta Brunson as the commencement speaker to speak to the next generation of educators,” said dean of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Pam Grossman in a statement.
Brunson, 33, is the creator, executive producer and head writer of the hit ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary.”
The mockumentary-style comedy, which premiered in 2021, takes place in a fictional Southwest Philadelphia public elementary school and highlights the challenges and success teachers face on a daily basis.
In the series, Brunson portrays the character of Janine Teagues, a Penn alumna and second-grade teacher at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.
The show also features history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), first-grade teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), school principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) and school custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).
“I thought there was something really significant about going into teachers' lives in a real way,” Brunson said in a 2022 interview with "Today." “That's what was compelling to me about doing this kind of show, because there's so much more to show: Real people who are choosing, most times, to do the most underpaid job in the world."
“Abbott Elementary” is partially based on Brunson’s mother, who worked as a teacher in Philadelphia for more than 40 years.
The show, which has been renewed for a third season, is named after Joyce Abbott, a former School District of Philadelphia teacher who worked in the district for nearly 26 years. Brunson was one of Abbott’s sixth-grade students in 2000-2001 at the Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia.
“Brunson puts a human face on teachers and elevates the work of teaching through the characters of Janine, Barbara and the rest of the staff at Abbott Elementary,” Grossman said in a statement.
“Even though we tune in each week for 22 minutes of laughter, Brunson never fails to remind us of the serious consequences of failing to invest in our public schools and the inspiring efforts of teachers across the country,” she said.
Last year, Brunson was named by Time magazine to its “100 Most Influential People” people list as well as the Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment Power 100” list.
She made history at the 2022 Emmys as the youngest African-American woman to ever be nominated for comedy writing, a category she won. She is also the first African-American woman to secure three nominations in the same year.
She has won several awards including the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and NAACP Image Awards.
