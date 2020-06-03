Local protesters cheered at the news that prosecutors are planning to charge the Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder, and are leveling charges against three other officers at the scene.
The video showing Floyd's death has sparked protests in Philadelphia and around the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers involved were also fired but were not immediately charged.
Wednesday marked the fifth day of protests in Philadelphia. While Philadelphia police officers and National Guard members looked on, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered and knelt in front of the Municipal Service Building in Center City before marching through city streets. The demonstrators chanted “What do we want? Justice” and “Black Lives Matter.”
It was Kae Wilcher's second time participating in a demonstration against police brutality. The 24-year-old Germantown resident wants police officers to undergo better training and have greater accountability for their actions.
“The span of training for them right now is too short to be giving a cop so much responsibility,” he said.
“Lawyers go to school for years to practice law and they don’t even carry a weapon, so if you carry a weapon, I think that you (should) have a lot more training to go through.”
He was accompanied by his friend Yesenia Estrada, who is a 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native. She said they are hoping that people they can change inequalities by protesting.
“Injustice and inequalities have been happening since the beginning of time, but I guess right now it’s just about coming together and hoping that we can make a difference,” Estrada said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.