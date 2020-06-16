Activists rallied outside City Hall on Tuesday to call on Mayor Jim Kenney to slash police department spending and restore funding for affordable housing programs.
“We’re here for one thing, one thing: And that is to stop the budget that is hurting our people,” said Jamaal Henderson, a member of the group ACT UP Philadelphia, over a loudspeaker to dozens of supporters.
Henderson demanded Kenney defund the police department’s budget by $120 million and restore funding to affordable housing and social programs that were cut in the mayor's proposed spending plan. The Kenney administration, Henderson said, ought to funnel more money toward reducing incarceration rates, ending homelessness, and investing in Black and brown communities.
“We know that when the city prioritizes funding police over funding affordable, accessible housing, people’s lives are at risk,” said Emma BoorBoor, organizing director for Women’s Community Revitalization Project, which took part in the demonstration.
The groups Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities, Reclaim Philadelphia and ACT Up Philadelphia organized the demonstration.
Mike Dunn, a Kenney administration spokesman, pushed back against the protesters' claims, saying in an email that the mayor has made long-term investments in affordable housing, education and communities.
"The assertion that this administration doesn’t care about or invest in communities could not be further from the truth," Dunn said.
During Kenney's tenure, the city has increased funding for education and the Department of Human Services (each by more than $200 million), and made past investments in the Housing Trust Fund, Dunn said. At the same time, the city has increased funding for the police by $90 million since Kenney took office.
Some of the funding increases for the police during Kenney's time in office, Dunn said, have gone toward body-worn cameras and training.
As protesters rallied outside City Hall, inside, City Council members were rushing to complete a balanced city budget, which must be passed by July 1.
A council committee convened to discuss Kenney's proposed operating and capital budgets, including hikes to some business taxes, on Tuesday. They adjourned without taking any action and are expected to reconvene at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The committee hearing came a day after city officials announced that the city's anticipated budget hole ballooned to $749 million following grimmer forecasts for the collections of some taxes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While Kenney's current $4.9 billion budget does not include a property tax increase, administration officials did not completely rule out revisiting a property tax hike considering the new economic situation.
Dunn said the city's budget hole has forced the administration to make "extremely painful decisions."
The budget prioritizes spending for the police, fire and education. It calls for laying off 400 employees, freezing hiring, and cutting $13.2 million that would have gone to the Housing Trust Fund.
Kenney has committed to erasing his proposed $19 million funding increase for the police department, but only after pushback from City Council and demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters said the proposed budget is "deadly."
And on Tuesday afternoon, they placed 25 fake body bags around the Octavius Catto statue to symbolize the deaths caused by police brutality and the loss of affordable housing options.
Written around the fake body bags in chalk were the phrases "Black Lives Matter," "Defund the PPD" (Philadelphia Police Department), "This Budget is Deadly," and the names of those killed by police.
The protesters also called for Kenney to fire City Managing Director Brian Abernathy.
“He [Abernathy] is the person in your ear helping you push these immoral and racist policies,” Henderson said.
The mayor's proposed budget, Dunn said, focuses on safety, health, and education while maintaining core city services.
"That is his commitment," Dunn said, "and the spending plan now being considered by City Council reflects that."
