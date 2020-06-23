Hundreds of protesters took to Philadelphia streets Tuesday afternoon and rallied for city officials to defund the police.
They marched from the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia to the Municipal Services building in Center City, where several dozen of them staged a sit-in and 26 were arrested for trespassing.
The Municipal Services Building is currently closed to the public because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters said police officers have been standing idly by as "racist vigilantes" have been harassing and threatening counter-protesters who want the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza to be removed.
Will Harris, a community member, said protesters have a right to have their voices heard.
“We have these racist vigilantes who are out here protecting the Columbus statue and we’re just tired of being silenced for our righteous anger,” he said. “We have every right to be out here.”
The protest, called the "March Against Racist Vigilantism & Their Cop Allies" was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Philly, Philly Socialists, and other groups.
Molly Lawrence, a member of the Philly Socialists, said the vigilante incidents occurring in South Philadelphia are unacceptable.
“We want the racist vigilante violence to stop,” she said. “We want people that are in this community to know that that is not the voice of South Philly or Philadelphia as a whole. We want to community members to know that we stand with them and we also want to uplift the demands of this movement to defund Philadelphia police and to redistribute that money to community resources that desperately need it.”
Community members have reported that police stationed in Marconi Plaza have allowed the "vigilantes" to threaten and attempt to start fights with counter-protesters, and even told the "vigilantes" to "do what you gotta do."
Those reports echo similar reports out of Fishtown, where white "vigilantes" gathered with baseball bats and hatchets earlier this month. Several people involved said they took their cue from local cops.
Philadelphians have been protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality across the U.S. for 25 straight days, often staging multiple protests a day.
The protests have led Mayor Jim Kenney to remove the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, whose policies were discriminatory against Blacks; City Council to cut current police spending by $14 million; and City Council members to propose numerous reforms to policing in the city.
Mural Arts Philadelphia also disowned and then painted over the mural of Rizzo in the Italian Market and the Police Athletic League removed Rizzo's name from a building in Port Richmond.
On Tuesday, Rick Krajewski, the Democratic nominee for the 183rd state House District, was on hand to support the protesters.
“I’m here because I’m representing a community that has been affected by police brutality,” he said. “It’s been clear to me time and time again that militarization of the police and putting millions of dollars into police budgets and raises, while our schools are getting underfunded and our public health resources aren’t getting sufficiently funded is not actually an equation for safety."
