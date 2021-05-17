Many of the powers envisioned for the proposed citizen police oversight commission will run up against a familiar obstacle to police reform: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.
The proposed commission faces numerous “operational challenges” around conducting investigations into officers and accessing information related to those inquiries because they will “likely need to be addressed through the bargaining process” with the police union, Deputy Mayor Richard Lazer said during a legislative hearing on the proposed police oversight commission on Monday.
“This legislation lays out a strong vision for the future of the commission and we are committed to engaging with (sic) to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability of the police department,” Lazer said.
“We also want to acknowledge that this may take some time to effectively implement,” he added.
A spokesman for FOP President John McNesby declined to comment.
Officers, who are FOP members, now conduct internal investigations into cops accused of misconduct, police involved shootings, use-of-force incidents, and more.
The proposed police oversight commission would allow civilians and non-FOP members to investigate all citizen complaints made against cop and use-of-force incidents; and recommend charges and discipline, among other things. The police oversight commission would have subpoena power to force officers to participate in its investigations.
Allowing civilians to conduct investigations into officers and access city information may require approval through the collective bargaining agreement, Lazer said.
The collective bargaining negotiations between the Kenney administration and FOP over the police union’s contract are heading to an arbitration panel because both sides could not reach an agreement, Lazer said. The police union's contract ends in June.
Under questioning from legislators, Lazer said granting civilians the power to conduct investigations was a “top priority" for the Kenney administration in the collective bargaining negotiations with the FOP.
However, an arbitration panel will make the ultimate ruling on the matter.
"The city will put its case on why we think it's important that civilianization happens and then the [arbitration] panel will make the decision," Lazer said.
The police union has been successful at derailing efforts to enact police reforms in the past and has won the reinstatement of officers even when accusations of abuse are proven.
Philadelphia voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new police oversight commission through a ballot question in November 2020. The police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minnesota police officer last year prompted Mayor Jim Kenney and legislators to back the creation of a new and more powerful police oversight commission.
The proposed police oversight commission would replace the Police Advisory Commission, which was formed in 1993 and lacks subpoena power.
Reggie Shuford, executive director of ACLU Pennsylvania, said the Philadelphia Police Department has a history of abuse, misconduct, violations of department policies, and using excessive force.
“The Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs process has failed to yield results that provide much needed justice,” Shuford said.
During the hearing, several people raised concerns over the Kenney administration’s proposed $1.9 million funding plan for the proposed police oversight commission.
Shuford said the proposed budget for the commission falls “woefully short” and should be between 2% and 5% of the police department’s budget, which is set at $727 million. He noted other cities have tied the budgets of their police oversight commissions to that their police departments.
Mark Kelly Tyler, member of the interfaith community group POWER and pastor at Mother Bethel A.M.E., called for boosting the proposed commission’s budget to between $13 million and $15 million to fund needed staffing and infrastructure.
Tyler said if officials can find millions to restore street sweeping in the proposed budget, “then certainly we can find at least that and more to save Black lives.”
Malcolm Jenkins, a criminal justice reform advocate and former safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, said the failure to pass the proposal for the oversight commission commission would send a “powerful message to the city, especially to the communities of color, that City Council does not care about meaningful solutions to the twin problems of violence and misconduct in Philadelphia.”
Councilmember Curtis Jones said accountability, proportionality, and forgiveness and redemption would serve as the guiding principles of the proposed police oversight commission. Jones is the main sponsor of the legislation that would create the commission.
“We want to be able to create a commission that can withstand those rough seas, navigate through all of the cases they will see, and be able to get to the shores of justice for the citizens of Philadelphia,” Jones said.
