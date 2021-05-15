The cherished high school tradition synonymous with dressing up in gowns and dancing joyously in ballrooms has been tempered by a pandemic.
Proms aren’t the same this year. COVID-19 has made sure of it.
Safety protocols have reshaped the rite of passage, prohibiting the most basic traditions at some schools including dancing and bringing a date. But for many, any approximation of a prom is welcome in a year marked by disappointment and uncertainty.
“Last year was upsetting. It felt like a hold on your life and no one has experienced that like we have,” said senior Patience Sanders, 18, president of student council at West Catholic Preparatory High School in West Philadelphia. “But we’ve made it this far, and I feel like the prom is a celebration.”
Sanders attended West Catholic’s prom Wednesday at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square. Students who attended but were not members of West Catholic’s senior class were required to take a COVID-19 test.
Prom in the age of a pandemic might be outdoors, at a zoo, in a parking lot, with dancing 3 feet apart, and food trucks instead of a buffet. It might include feeding giraffes, riding a carousel, playing table games, eating individually wrapped/pre-packaged food and testing for COVID-19 before and after the event.
“The goal is for students to come safe and COVID-free and leave the same way,” said Sister Maureen Lawrence McDermott, superintendent for secondary schools at the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
The Archdiocese began planning for proms in January in a process that required constant monitoring of guidelines and restrictions from federal, state and local governments, the Centers for Disease Control and potential prom venues. Regulations about masks, sizes of indoor and outdoor gatherings and social distancing evolved over the months and now vaccinations have entered the fray.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Pennsylvania has adopted the CDC guidelines, but the state's mask order remains in place for unvaccinated people until 70% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Philadelphia officials late Friday were still reviewing the CDC recommendation. State and city officials earlier had announced the easing of some restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings. The state will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 31, the city on June 11.
The School District of Philadelphia announced last month that end-of-year celebrations including proms and graduations would be permitted as long as they were held outdoors, said Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the district.
The news sent administrators scrambling to make plans as the end of the school year approached, said Angela Crawford, sponsor of the senior class at Martin Luther King High School. But King already had prepared a plan if proms were permitted.
At King, the event will be a red-carpet Met Gala-like soiree in the school’s West Oak Lane parking lot. Students cannot bring dates for the evening. No dancing will be permitted, but there will be music, food and a photo booth. The no-date-and-dancing news was a disappointment for seniors Cailin Stringer and Samiya Sawyer.
“I understand teachers are doing the best they can, but now, I don’t even know if I want to go anymore,” said Sawyer, 18. “My date was a senior last year [at King] and he didn’t get to have a prom and that’s one of the reasons he was willing to go with me,” she said.
Stringer, 17, who represents the senior class as “Miss King,” called the arrangements getting the “bare minimum” after looking forward to prom since she was in elementary school. She said that she might not attend for “financial reasons.” But Crawford is determined to convince the students to walk the red carpet and celebrate at the event scheduled for May 28. It’s not over, Crawford said.
But it is the end for schools including John W. Hallahan in Center City and Bishop McDevitt in Wyncote, which are scheduled to close in June. Administrators organized proms determined to give students a celebratory farewell. Hallahan was scheduled to host a “Junior Promenade Celebration” at Vie and a “Senior Promenade Celebration” at Water Works, both in Philadelphia. McDevitt was scheduled to host a prom at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.
At Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, seniors will not have a prom and Malik Clinton, senior class president, has no problem with the decision. The 118-member senior class was surveyed about a prom and only 35 replied, Clinton said. Answers were a mix of yeses and nos.
“Prom is about holding onto memories” of a year that’s been “draining,” said Clinton, who will attend Georgetown University. “Just let us graduate. It’s time to go,” he said.
The decision to host a prom at Friends Select in Center City was made in the Quaker tradition. Teachers, parents, students and administrators met virtually to discuss the issue and came to a decision collaboratively, said Norman Bayard, dean of students in the upper school. Officials met with a medical adviser to review guidelines.
At first, the prom was scheduled for the roof of the school’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway location, but when transporting food and setting up the DJ became a problem, the prom location was switched to the parking lot. No dancing will be allowed and seniors cannot invite dates who attend school elsewhere.
Senior Ewilca Nicolas, 18, was looking forward to seeing who was dating whom at an event she said makes up for “the things we lost.” Classmate Liv Coleman, 17, is just “excited and grateful” to be having a prom, which is scheduled for Saturday.
Sherisse Peterson, a senior at Saints Neumann Goretti High School in South Philadelphia, said she shares that sense of relief.
“I feel like I’ve been on a rollercoaster,” said Peterson, 18. “I was concerned that we weren’t going to have [prom] as it got closer to the end of the year and we didn’t hear anything, but then we got an email about a COVID prom. So I’m happy.”
Peterson will attend wearing the black and rose gold dress she purchased last year for the junior prom that was canceled.
School officials are calling the event a Senior Celebration, but student Ebony Owens-Kennedy, 18, of Chester, and a few of her classmates have something else in mind.
“They may not be calling it a prom,” senior Owens-Kennedy said, “but we are.”
