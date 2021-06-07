Drexel University in partnership with the NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is hosting a summer youth program for current high school sophomores and juniors of color, designed to introduce teens to careers in commercial real estate (CRE) including architecture, development, investment, construction, brokerage and urban planning/design.
The experiences are hosted by Drexel and sponsored by NAIOP to cultivate and aid in creating a more diverse pipeline for CRE talent.
The NAIOP-Drexel Summer Program is an academically challenging week of activities designed to introduce high-performing high school students of color to the Commercial Real Estate industry (CRE). Students will receive individual exposure to local CRE executives, tours of Philadelphia real estate projects, classroom instruction on multiple relevant topics and group project activities.
“The NAIOP summer program that Drexel University hosted has pushed me to my full potential, and without it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. The program taught me how to reason and problem solve in different ways. It also exposed me to future jobs I had never considered before, and connections that are beyond powerful. Now, in the fall of 2021, I will be attending Drexel University majoring in biology on the pre-med track. I am so glad I attended the camp because without it I wouldn’t have the connections, the scholarships, and memories I have now,” according to feedback from one former student.
Applications for the 2021 program are open and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 11, 2021. The program runs from July 12 to July 20, 2021 (excluding July 17 and July 18). For students to apply, they must register at https://naiopphila.org/naiop-drexel-real-estate-education-program-application. To learn more email smaginnis@naiopphila.org.
NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is an organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate.
