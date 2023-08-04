O'Shea Sibley victim

O'Shae Sibley, in front, of Philadelphia was murdered in New York last week. — Whitney Brown

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The funeral service for O’Shae Sibley, the 28-year-old man from the Philadelphia-area who was stabbed following an argument at a New York City gas station, will be held Tuesday, August 8. The viewing and memorial service will be held at The MET Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street. 

The professional dancer was associated with the renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. He was stabbed in his torso July 29 a little after 11 p.m., while dancing with friends at the a gas station. A group of men hurled slurs at Sibley, who was gay, and he was stabbed by one suspect.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

