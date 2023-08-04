The funeral service for O’Shae Sibley, the 28-year-old man from the Philadelphia-area who was stabbed following an argument at a New York City gas station, will be held Tuesday, August 8. The viewing and memorial service will be held at The MET Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street.
The professional dancer was associated with the renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. He was stabbed in his torso July 29 a little after 11 p.m., while dancing with friends at the a gas station. A group of men hurled slurs at Sibley, who was gay, and he was stabbed by one suspect.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office issued a statement, late Friday, from it’s LGBTQ-plus Advisory Committee, regarding Sibley’s murder. “We are devastated by the violent, unjust killing of O’Shae Sibley, a young man who was beloved by many members of the Black, gay community, here in Philly, and in New York City, as well as the dance and arts communities. Members of the committee personally knew O’Shae and are in contact with his loved ones to offer our support and services.”
GLADD, a national LGBTQ-plus media advocacy group also issued a statement speaking out against his murder. “O’Shae Sibley’s shocking murder follows a disturbing rise in violence and harassment against LGBTQ people across the United States. This cannot continue. No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves.”
In a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams described Sibley’s murder as a “hate crime.” Late last week, the family of Ajike Owens, the woman who was shot by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz, for knocking too hard on her door in Florida, also called for Owen’s murder to be treated as a hate crime.
Lorincz, was charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault following the incident. Acccording to Owen’s family, Lorincz often directed racial slurs at Owen’s son and other children in the neighborhood, before the shooting. Lorincz has pled not-guilty to charges.
