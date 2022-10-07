Following President Joe Biden's pardon of all federal charges for simple marijuana possession, many pro- and anti-cannabis organizations have responded, either praising him for a courageous first step, or condemning him for taking a step at all.
Meredith Buettner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, told The Philadelphia Tribune that she was “very excited” after learning about the federal pardons.
"My gut reaction was excitement and relief," said Buettner in a phone interview. “[Relief] for all of the Americans who are walking around either with a simple possession charge on their record or are in federal prison for simple marijuana possession and all of the opportunities that will now be available as a result of this action.”
Buettner said she believes the president's actions will “provide a great example to state legislatures and state administrations about the kind of actions we should be taking as it relates to cannabis.”
Andrea Lindsay, director of strategic initiatives at Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, shared the same sentiment as Buettner, said she is hoping that it could lead to more significant changes at the state level as well.
“We are absolutely thrilled by President Biden’s action,” said Lindsay in a phone interview with The Tribune. “[thrilled] for what it means for the path to clearing more records for marijuana cases here in Pennsylvania.”
Lindsay said she hopes this action by Biden “can encourage the board of pardons and Governor Wolf to take even more decisive action to follow in President Biden’s footsteps.”
Biden is also calling on governors across the U.S. to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
According to Lindsay, the next step the organization would like to see is a general pardon for all nonviolent marijuana convictions in the state of Pennsylvania.
“We work with a lot of people here in Philadelphia who have felony possessions for marijuana ... and in our work with people here in Philadelphia those felonies often don’t indicate the seriousness of the case,” Lindsay said. “But rather, a choice that somebody was given to plead guilty to a felony to return to their job and to their family or risk going to trial and potentially facing more time incarcerated and away from the people that need them.
“That aspect of how marijuana convictions get prosecuted in Philadelphia historically needs to be taken into account in a solution that is going to center racial justice and social equity.”
The Philadelphia Cannabusiness Association (PCBA) also acknowledged Biden's actions, but urged the state to do more on this front.
“PCBA acknowledges President Biden’s move to help those that have been wrongly harmed by the war on drugs,” said the PCBA in a statement sent to The Tribune. “But we recognize the real work happens at the state level where people are still being arrested for marijuana.”
“We urge Governor Tom Wolf to utilize his power and leverage his political will to not only pardon people for all marijuana-related convictions but to take it a step further and automatically expunge records for all marijuana-related convictions.”
While many have come out to support of Biden’s pardon, some groups, such as the Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana (AALM), have denounced the actions of the president.
The AALM is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing the latest information on the harms of marijuana to individuals and to our country.
Scott Chipman, vice president of the AALM, said in a statement sent to The Tribune that he believes this act “will have almost no real impact other than the headlines.”
According to Chipman, “what is missing from this conversation is the dangerous nature of today's high potency marijuana -10 to 40 times more potent than the marijuana of the '60s and '70s.”
“States have failed to demonstrate they can effectively regulate the marijuana industry, and the industry itself has proven it is unwilling to be controlled through regulation. The black market has only increased in areas that have allowed "legal" growing and marketing. Meanwhile, the drug has become more potent, more dangerous, and more commonly used by children, teens, young adults, and adults.
“The effects of marijuana must be made known broadly through a massive education program as this drug is harmful, dangerous, and virtually unregulated.”
