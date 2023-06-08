Susan Burton, founder of A New Way of Life, a program that provides housing and assistance to formerly incarcerated women as they re-enter society, received the City of Philadelphia’s highest honor, The Liberty Bell Award, this week.

Mayor Jim Kenney presented the award Thursday at Ardella’s House, a home in North Philadelphia for women who are trying to make better lives for themselves after a criminal conviction. The event coincides with Prison Re-entry Month this June and the celebration of efforts to break cycles of recidivism.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.