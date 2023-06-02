Prayers for an end to violence went up from ministers around the city on Friday. Members and friends of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity met outside of City Hall, in front of the Octavius Catto statue, to kick off its' Safer in Summer Weekend of Action.
"We believe in you for a change in our community," prayed Rev. Maxcine Collier, chief operating officer of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity. "With God, we can deal with the surge of gun-violence in our community, with the mental illness, with the young people who feel hurt and depressed...we know that hope comes from you.
"We turn to your will, with all our heart, and all our spirit," Collier continues. "Please, touch our children in the schools, in the neighborhoods right where they are. Help them to put down the guns and know that they can have another way to live."
Collier prayed that people would stop pointing fingers at others, work together and use their individual gifts and talents to save our children. She recalled that in the Bible, Jesus indicated that he cares about children when he said, "Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not for such is the kingdom of heaven."
For children, she prayed for them to grow up "in loving homes with parents who care about them...and discipline them and make sure they engage in positive activities and where parents are encouraging," and for schools to have the tools they need to meet student's educational needs.
She proposed that every church would be inspired "to adopt a recreation center, or a school, so that our children will have what they need. Our children need to stop getting together to rob stores, and getting together to get involved in gangs for retaliation. There is a better life for them, there is hope for them. God, we bring our children to you so they can live beyond teenage years, beyond adulthood, beyond early senior citizens years."
Rev. Jay B. Broadnax, pastor of Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church of West Philadelphia, said that "the Bible tells us to pray for the city...as it prospers, we will all prosper."
Broadnax prayed that God would turn the hearts of people who "perpetrate crimes out of a spirit of revenge and anger... help them to be healed of the anger and frustration that causes them to pick up a gun and take someone's life."
Broadnax's prayer was also for the mothers and fathers of every child who has been murdered.
"Help us to deal with mental heath issues, to be difference-makers in every home and in every neighborhood. We pray for a spirit of shalom," and for leaders to see the gun-violence as a criminal and as well as a social issue.
"Prayer provides power, it provides poise, peace, and purpose," said Rev. Cassandra Graves of the Rev. Evelyn Graves Ministries in Yeadon, Pa.
We pray "for victims of crime when fear is rising on the inside, " said Graves, '"we pray for the predators that they would repent of their sins, for someone thinking about firing shots and getting involved in carjackings, that he would turn....we pray for those in domestic violence situations behind closed doors...we ask largely that our joy would be fulfilled, that violence would cease."
"We are standing on our knees, fighting on our knees," said Rev. Kevin Grant of Bethel Baptist Church. "We need a spiritual awakening. Hold us together. People are suffering from mental illness and things we don't understand. They suffer from a stigma," that keeps them from talking to a mental health provider, said Grant, "but if you need help you need help...send an overcoming spirit...help us to do better."
Rev. Dr. Chris Kimmenez of Healing Communities PA, near Sharon Hill, said that part of the problem behind the gunviolence problem is "unresolved trauma from the COVID era that went untreated. Trauma alters DNA. Every time something happens, it causes trauma to everyone around."
"We can't police our way out of everything," said Kimmenez. Some problems tie into poverty, a lack of resources and counseling, he said.
"During the long hot summers, our kids can't even take a cool dip in a pool because there are no lifeguards. We can't take away all of the preventative medicines." Kimmenez suggested sitting and thinking about solutions — then providing legislation that works.
The Safer Summer in Philly Weekend of Action included a summit with invited speakers Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington. The event was scheduled to be held Saturday at Galilee Baptist Church.
