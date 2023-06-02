black clergy

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity called for an end to gun-violence during its Safer Summer in Philly Summit this weekend. — Kimberly Paynter/WHYY

 Kimberly Paynter/WHYY

Prayers for an end to violence went up from ministers around the city on Friday. Members and friends of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity met outside of City Hall, in front of the Octavius Catto statue, to kick off its' Safer in Summer Weekend of Action.

"We believe in you for a change in our community,"  prayed Rev. Maxcine Collier, chief operating officer of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.  "With God, we can deal with the surge of gun-violence in our community, with the mental illness, with the young people who feel hurt and depressed...we know that hope comes from you.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

