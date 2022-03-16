Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish said carjackings have been trending down in the last four weeks.
Although Philadelphia's numbers are trending higher in 2022 than last year with over 300 carjackings, Naish said the work patrol units have done and arresting carjacking ringleader Jonathan Akubu has led to fewer carjackings recently.
"We were seeing carjacking numbers in the low 30's," Naish said. "We had a few weeks in the 20's, and this past week we were able to get below 20 carjackings for the week. With all the arrests, especially with the activities brought under control by Mr. Akubu's crew, we believe that that's taken a big impact. But we are seeing them trend in the right way in the right direction."
On Wednesday, during a virtual response to gun violence briefing Naish announced the arrest of eight people for their involvement in five separate carjacking incidents.
"Our officers out there made some really good carjacking arrests," Naish said. "We are attributing this to an improvement in two things. First, it's a combination of the great work done by the Carjacking Task Force and all police officers who are out there and are holding everyone accountable for the carjacking."
PPD Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales also announced an increased clearance rate for homicides. This year 51 % of homicides have been cleared.
According to Dales, although shooting victims dropped by 2% over the last two-week period, homicides rose by 11%. So far this year, there have been 103 homicides, one more than at this point in 2021.
As of Mar. 13, the PPD is 200 arrests short of their total arrests for violation of the firearms act (VUFA) than at this time last year.
"So far this year, we have made 484 VUFU arrests," Dales said. "This time last year, we had 684 arrests and 344 arrests in 2020."
Dales said since 2019, the PPD has increased its number of crime guns recovered in January and February yearly; in 2021, they recovered 410 more (962 total over that period) than in 2020. This year in the first two months, the PPD recovered 975, and as of Mar. 14, have recovered a total of 1,189 crime guns this year.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that as COVID-19 restrictions ease and life appears to feel more normal, she hopes the disconnect that people have felt will lessen and that the desperation that some have felt will begin to dwindle.
"I want to assure you that the Philadelphia Police Department is doing everything in our power to bring the violence that the city has been experiencing under control," Outlaw said. "And as I've spoken about on many occasions, we've reworked our deployments using data and intelligence to guide our efforts to increase the number of officers on the streets and by forming task forces to deal with violent crime."
