According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the Philadelphia Police is offering $30,000, which includes a $10,000 reward from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for any information on another possible suspect in the South Street mass shooting on June 4 that killed three people and wounded 12 others.
"On Monday evening, June 6, the U.S. Marshal Service successfully apprehended Rashaan Vereen, Outlaw said. "Philadelphia police also were able to arrest Quran Garner; at this time, PPD is still looking for an individual connected to this mass casualty incident. We released a video and a number of photos last night at this point in the investigation. We also believe that there may possibly be another shooter."
Garner was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. Vereen was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, violation of the uniforms firearms act, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.
Outlaw said that while she had vocalized the need to have more officers on patrol when people decided that they were going to shoot into crowded areas, they do not care about the presence of police.
"The sad reality is that when individuals disregard the laws of our society, and they don't fear the consequences of their actions, they're more likely to act in ways that are detrimental to others," Outlaw said. "Our deployment efforts ahead of Saturday's events weren't made in a vacuum; knowing that we would have nicer weather and then a number of public events will be taking place throughout the city, it was expected that we would see increased crowd size is on South Street. Therefore the decision was made to divert a number of officers from other locations to help address the crowd sizes on South Street and in the general vicinity."
Mayor Jim Kenney said that the ease of access to guns continues to be a problem as Philadelphia gun violence continues nationwide.
Although the shooters, in this instance, had legal licenses to carry, Kenney said that he did not agree that the men should have had gun permits.
"Neither of those guys should have had guns," he said. "One of them had a permit to carry. Years ago, to get a license to carry, you had to show cause or reason whether you were in the business carrying a lot of money around late at night or you were at a security business, or you had some sensible reason for a carry permit. Obviously, these two individuals' mindsets and actions indicate that neither should have had a gun. They both were aggressive. They both were more violent. And, and I think the fact that they had the guns created extended that confrontation to the point of actual shooting."
Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said that he and his PPD colleagues are happy with their tips that have aided in the investigation.
"We are following up on every one of those investigative leads, and I can tell you that as a result of some terrific help from the public," Naish said. "Based on the information that we put out, we have some very good direction on an individual pictured in the video and the steel frame compilation. And we are working diligently to continue that investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.