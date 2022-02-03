Philadelphia Police narcotics bureau seized over 54 firearms, $7.5 million worth of narcotics, and over $450,000 in currency in January, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish.
Illegal drug trafficking is one of the biggest reasons for violent crime, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
"As you know, the PPD works closely with other local state and federal agencies combating violent crime within our city," Outlaw said. "Moreover, one of the biggest drivers of violent crime in the city is the drug trade. Last week, the PPD, in conjunction with the DEA or the Drug Enforcement Agency here in Philadelphia, seized multiple firearms and narcotics in a joint operation. This operation netted over $2 million, seized narcotics, and took 14 firearms off the street. Firearms that could have landed in the wrong hands."
At the virtual response to gun violence Wednesday, Outlaw also pointed towards overall shootings and homicides numbers trending in the right direction over the past two weeks.
In the two weeks from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30, there were 70 total shootings (22% decrease) and 16 homicides (36% decrease) from the two weeks prior when there were 25 homicides and 90 total shootings.
For 2022, the year-to-date total for homicides is 44, which is 12% lower than the 2021 total on the same date.
This year citywide homicides motives continue to be driven by arguments, domestic occurrences, and drugs. However, in 2022, domestic-related (51% drop) and drug-related (91% drop) has substantially decreased, according to Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales.
While overall, there is a small indication the homicides are down from last year at the same point, there is a 13% increase in homicides in the PPD targeted pinpoint areas where there have been 18 homicides.
While there is a 2% decrease in overall shootings, the pinpoint areas are consistent with 2021's numbers at 72 shootings.
"When comparing 2022 year-to-date with 2021, we recovered 509 crime guns by the end of January last year," Dales said. "So as of Jan. 31 of this year, we recovered 494 crime guns in our city. If we continue at this rate, we will reach a total of 5,819 by the end of the year."
Dales also updated the number of crime guns, also known as "ghost guns," confiscated in 2022. So far this year, the Philadelphia Police Department has recovered 40 "ghost guns."
Mayor Jim Kenney said that Philadelphia's city leaders must continue to invest in the strategies and resources to tackle gun violence.
In honor of Black History Month, Kenney highlighted the work being done in his Office of Black Male Engagement (OBME).
"Our Black Male Engagement Office is excited to host the city's third annual Black Generational Wealth Series for the bi-monthly My Brother's Keeper action Academy," Kenney said. "President Obama established the national program to dismantle systems of inequality and close opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color."
Kenney said these initiatives help offer solutions to Black and brown communities, acknowledging Blacks are disproportionately affected by the city's gun violence.
"I'm especially cognizant that so much of the shootings and violence affecting our city are disproportionately tearing apart our communities of color as we continue to address this issue from every possible level."
Kenney said the series would feature weekly financial empowerment events throughout February to empower Black men with the tools and resources necessary to obtain and maintain generational wealth.
All of the workshops are free, and even though they are targeted at Black men, all are welcome to attend.
