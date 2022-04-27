As the calendar turns to May, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw highlighted resources the police department has available ahead of Mental Health Month.
Since 2020 the PPD has created an alert that notifies officers on the streets they may be responding to a mental health call, according to Outlaw.
"When dispatch is notified that there is a mental health concern or crisis concern, the call is flagged and then dispatched to crisis intervention trained officers who have the training," Outlaw said. "And know how to communicate and deescalate situations with individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis."
The PPD has also introduced a Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) , which ensures officers with the right skills to handle crises properly at locations.
"Under the crisis responder model, the police work in teams," Outlaw said. "One behavioral health clinician and one officer respond to service calls that involve individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. Again, the amount of violence that our community and officers have experienced is unconscionable, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the resources discussed."
Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales updated shooting and homicide trends during the virtual media briefing over the last two weeks.
There have been 152 homicides so far this year, a six percent dip from 2021 year to date. However, while there is a slight dip in homicides this year, total shootings (655) have increased by five percent.
According to Dales, the top motives for the shootings remain arguments, domestic instances, and drugs. As of April 24, the PPD's clearance rate is 48%.
During the week of Feb. 14-20, the PPD's pinpoint areas were experiencing a 63% increase in homicides.
Referencing a line graph, Dales said, "as you can see, we are continuing to see a downward trend in homicides and a reduction in shooting victims in the Pinpoint grids in reference to the homicides."
As of the week of April 18-24, pinpoint areas are 15% higher than they were at this point last year. At the same time, that is an incremental decrease from February when pinpoint homicides were 64% higher than in 2021.
Shooting victims have decreased overall by eight percent in the targeted areas.
Dales also updated the number of crime guns and privately made firearms the PPD has seized this year. There have been 1,849 crime guns and 164 ghost guns seized this year.
Also, during the briefing, Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish updated arrests made in connections to homicides over the last two weeks. The PPD has arrested 11 people for murder and related offenses.
Naish also updated on arrests involving carjackers. Five males, including three teenagers, were arrested for two separate unrelated carjacking incidents.
When asked why so many teenagers are involved in carjackings, Naish said the motives differ.
"We've had many different reasons for why they do it," Naish said. "I've heard reasons that vary as far as there was a carjacking because they needed a ride to get home. "But we've had many carjackings involving people working in the rideshare industry. There are a lot of delivery robberies."
