Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Tuesday said she will fire the plainclothes officer who shot and killed a fleeing 12-year-old boy last week in South Philadelphia.
The officer, who Outlaw has still not identified, shot Thomas Siderio on March 1 as the boy ran away, striking him once in the upper right side of his back, with the bullet coming out through the front left side of his chest, the Philadelphia Police Department said last week.
Outlaw said the officer would be fired because he violated the department's "Use of Force" directives, including using excessive force in the shooting of Siderio.
