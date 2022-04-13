The clearance rate for Philadelphia Police resolving shootings year-to-date is 50%, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales. In both 2020 and 2021, the PPD was clearing shootings at a 42% rate at this time.
According to Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish, the January first launch of the non-fatal shooting unit has contributed to the success in clearing more shootings.
"At this point, we're seeing double-digit increases in where we were on our clearances from non-fatal shootings in the past," Naish said. "So we're on a really positive track, and a lot of credit goes to the incredible detectives. They're just approaching it from a homicide perspective. They're doing a great job of recovering video, which is critical in bringing about the identification of suspects. And also, they're just getting more to the bottom of cases."
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she is pleased with the work of the non-fatal unit.
"I'm pleased to say that I'm happy, not only with the fact that we put this group together at the beginning of the year, but they're doing some really, really good work and making some strong arrests," Outlaw said.
According to Dales, Philadelphia has seen a decrease in shootings recently; since March 28, there has been a constant decrease of 13% in overall shootings week to week. However, Philadelphia has a one percent increase over 2021, with 561 shootings to date.
Homicides are currently trending downwards.
"In comparison to the last year, homicides are down seven percent, 129 this year versus 138 last year," Dales said.
So far in 2022, there have been 638 Violations of Uniform Firearms Act arrests (VUFA), well below the 949 at this date last year, which is a 33% decrease. Also, the PPD has seized 1,600 crime guns this year, and 134 privately made firearms or "ghost guns."
Naish announced the arrest of nine individuals for homicides and three fugitives who are wanted for their involvement in homicides.
Naish also highlighted two carjacking arrests that involved a 15-year-old on the 400 block of South 45th Street and a 17-year-old on 400 Haines Street.
Tumar Alexander, Managing Director of Philadelphia, and Vanessa Garrett Harley, Deputy Mayor for the Office of Children and families, announced some of the programs available to youth and young adults this summer to keep them safe from gun violence and deter youth involved in Philadelphia's violence.
"We know that these activities are lifelines for our young people, especially during the warmer months when they are out of school," Alexander said. "And we believe that keeping children and youth engaged in dynamic summer experiences will help keep them safe and reduce community violence. That's also why we're continuing to invest in these critical services and activities."
Some programs include educational enrichment, recreation centers, WorkReady program, Free Library programs, Intensive Prevention programs for youth on the wrong path, and Community Evening Resources centers open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
"We call our summer program 'Play it safe,' for two very good reasons," said Garrett Harley. "First, because organized play is vitally important for the development of children and youth, particularly during the summer. And we call it a play as safe because we need to do everything we can to ensure that organized play activities are safe. This has never been more important, as we know that our city is struggling with the epidemic of gun violence that has tragically claimed the lives of far too many children in us."
