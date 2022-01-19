Working in tandem with the homicide unit, Philadelphia Police Department's non-fatal unit will aid in directly solving shootings in the city.
According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, there have been 114 shootings in 2022, a 22% increase over last year on the same date. In addition, there have been 32 homicides this year, up 19% from 2021.
Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales also updated some shooting statistics in the city pinpoint areas. There is a 12% increase in pinpoint areas over last year at this point.
"Late last year, we discussed the creation of a non-fatal shooting unit. We fully expect this unit to be fully functional within the next few weeks, side-by-side work of our homicide detectives," Outlaw said. "The non-fatal shooting unit detectives will increase communication and information sharing, which is crucial to getting ahead of our shootings and homicides."
According to Eric Grip, PPD Public Information Officer, the new unit will include one captain, three lieutenants, four sergeants, and approximately 40 detectives. Captain John Walker will be the commanding officer.
The unit's function is to centralize the detectives investigating non-fatal shootings across Philadelphia. Before, non-fatal shootings were investigated by divisional detective units.
According to Grip, "The overall goal is to improve clearance rates on non-fatal shooting investigations by centralizing our efforts into one unit." "We project that centralization will lead to decreased caseloads for detectives while having more time and dedicated resources available."
After another week with multiple carjackings or attempted carjackings, the PPD said there had been over 100 for the year.
Outlaw said that in 2020 there was a substantial rise with 409 carjackings, and last year that number rose again to 757. As 2022 carjacking statistics surge, she shared some tips on avoiding becoming a carjacking victim.
"First, be mindful of where and when carjackers are likely to attempt a carjacking," Outlaw said. "This includes times when you're getting in and out of your vehicle and driveways and in parking lots. When fueling your car, ATMs, and streets with poor lighting, be mindful of your surroundings."
As the uptick in carjackings has plagued Philadelphia, more victims are defending themselves with legally possessed firearms.
"I've stated before that my issue is not with people legally carrying firearms; those folks tend to know what the rules are," Outlaw said. "They know what the laws are, and whether or not they choose to engage when they are legally carrying a firearm is up to them. So we're not in the business of offering advice as to when and when not to use it because obviously, you have to make a personal decision when you're choosing to apply for a gun permit in the first place and then purchase legally."
Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish updated media members on the arrest of multiple juvenile offenders from recent carjackings.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, among other charges. On Jan. 13, the teenager and an accomplice approached a 60-year-old man on the 6500 block of Cherokee Street. The victim shot at the carjackers in self-defense.
In another incident, last Friday, two teens were arrested after carjacking a third-part food delivery person. A 15 and 17-year old male were taken into custody after a foot pursuit. A 9 mm handgun with 26 live rounds of ammunition and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun with 24 live rounds were recovered.
