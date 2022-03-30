During a virtual press briefing on violence Wednesday, Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish announced the arrest of two individuals connected to five Philadelphia carjackings, armed robbery, and kidnapping incidents.
A 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female are being held on multiple charges, including two kidnappings, three carjackings, multiple counts of robbery, stolen property theft, and related offenses.
According to Naish, the male has been charged as an adult. He and the 19-year-old woman are being held on $1.5 million bail each.
A significant amount of carjackings are linked to deliveries, Naish said.
"We think that in a number of the cases, the individuals that are bent on committing the carjackings are calling somebody to a location that is obviously not the real location but in the vicinity where they are," Naish said. "And they're kind of what we call those setup robberies."
Also, during the media briefing, Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales updated crime trends in Philadelphia. There are currently 121 homicides in Philly this year. According to Dales, 106 of the deaths are from gunshot wounds.
Based on the week from March 21-27, shootings in the Philadelphia Police Department pinpoint areas are up 41% this year, while shootings are down 9%.
"While we're making constant adjustments to mitigate the sickening reality, our officers just can't keep up by being everywhere at all times," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "But I can assure you that the Philadelphia Police Department is working diligently to address these issues. We know where the issues lie. And as I've reported previously, we're adjusting the way we do things here in the department to meet the needs of the community."
According to Dales, the shootings are down, while homicides are increasing because shooters are shooting more until they hit their targets.
"Well, we're seeing higher numbers of FCCs at the crime scenes," Dales said. "If you look at the news, you'll see numerous FCCs at the scene, meaning that the offender is shooting more rounds to try to hit their targets, which they are (doing)."
So far, in 2022, Dales said the PPD had made 569 violation of the uniform firearm act (VUFA) arrests. At this point last year, they made 809. In addition, there has been an increase in crime guns recovered year to date; over 2021 this year, the PPD has recovered 975 crime guns. Also, there have been 113 privately made firearms, also known as ghost guns, recovered.
Outlaw also added that there is an open application to join the PPD until April 1.
"We need more boots on the ground," she said. "Our department has nearly 700 police officers down from where we were just a few years back, and bolstering our ranks is integral to effectively carry out our mission not just city-wide, but specifically within our pinpoint grid, as I just discussed."
