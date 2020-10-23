POWER (Philadelphians Organized to Witness Empower and Rebuild) Interfaith released polling results of 540 Black Philadelphia voters they surveyed earlier this month, in a virtual press conference on Thursday morning.
Some of the key findings are that 90% of Black voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the country; the top three issues for Black voters are coronavirus, racism and discrimination and gun violence; 87 percent of Black men and women under 50 are “extremely likely” to vote in the upcoming election versus 100 percent of Black men and women over 50; 14 percent of Black men under 50 would vote for President Trump if they voted today; and 24 percent of Black men and women under 50 feel their vote is “not very powerful” or “not powerful at all.”
“We recognize that issues around racism and discrimination are both structural and systemic, not just individual and that, if the people who are impacted the deepest do not speak into those systems and those circumstances through one of the means, which is voting, to be able to carry out transformation and change, then they will not be able to see and feel and experience the liberation that each and every one of us of deserves,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster, Interim Executive Director of POWER Interfaith and National Political Director of Faith in Action.
“To that end, one of the communities that struggles the deepest here in the state of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia, is the African-American community, and we are deeply concerned that every African-American who is eligible to vote in this city is able and are able to get out to exercise their right to vote, and also their responsibility to speak their truth into these circumstances.”
Terrance Woodbury, Founding Partner, HIT Strategies, the organization that conducted the poll, said the results show that Black voters are not a monolith, especially considering the age and gender differences. For example, 24 percent of Black men and women 18 to 34 reported that they were undecided on who they would vote for, and 11 percent of Black men would vote for Trump, versus 3 percent of Black women.
“One of the things that’s so important about this research is that it allowed us to conduct a robust poll that looked beyond Black voters as a single crosstab to see where are Black voters are on Trump and Biden,” said Woodbury. “POWER understands that Black voters are not a monolith and there are some distinct differences, gender differences within Black voters – generational differences within Black voters.”
Woodbury added that the one common connector of the voters, aged 18 to over age 50, is the increased level of participation. Ninety-four percent reported that they are “extremely likely” to vote in the election, a stat Woodbury said indicates “a real anxiety and frustration among Black voters that they are expressing through their vote.”
POWER organizers said such frustrations need to be tapped into to push more voter participation, especially among Black males under 50, 11 percent of whom said they were somewhat unlikely or unlikely at all to vote.
“Black male voter interest is at an all time low and many fundamentally believe voting has no discernable influence on their lived reality,” said Rev. Nicolas O'Rourke, Pastor of Living Water UCC and Member of POWER Interfaith. “Every single day that I have been on the streets, having conversations with persons about voting, I hear this echoed over and over again amongst Black men that seem to be or appear to be under the age of 40. Black men by and large seem not to believe in the system, something that I myself have shared at times.”
O’ Rourke added that such an attitude can be countered by efforts to engagement at all levels, including state and local politics. He charged the community with reaching out to as many Black males as possible, to encourage them to vote.
“If we only invest in pushing voter engagement every four years during the presidential election, then we will cement the idea that voting does not impact our lives and therefore doesn’t matter. We have elections every six months in this country and many are filled with ballot measures that speak to issues we care the most about - issues like gun safety…[and] criminal justice reform. We can vote on measures or offices that we are closer to us. We can hold folks accountable and influence when we are voting for folks beyond the president,” he said. “We are not just saying ‘go vote,’ we are saying, ‘talk to the Black men that you personally know, ask them, don’t assume they are voting. We have to self organize, go through your rolodex, go through your cell phone. Look at the last ten Black men you have spoken to, do you know for sure they are voting?”
Elder Melanie DeBouse Pastor of Evangel Chapel & Co-Director, POWER Live Free, agreed.
“All elections have local implications,” said DeBouse. “And we are going to convey to the citizens that your life hangs in the balance when you choose to vote or when you choose not to vote. You will never know your power until you begin to usurp it and flex it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.