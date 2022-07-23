If you won’t shrink away from snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night, the U.S. Postal Service may just have a job for you.
The Postal Service is looking to hire 170 assistant carriers and is offering just under $19 an hour for those who want to work outside.
Paul Smith of the Postal Service said the qualifications include being over the age of 18 and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background check. Applicants must also be willing to work weekends and holidays.
“We’re really in need of carriers,” he said. “If you like the outdoors, like dealing with people, it’s really a nice job.”
The position is initially part time, although Smith said it does come with benefits.
“They’re city carrier assistant jobs that can lead to full time careers,” he said.”
The job requires a lot of hours and is challenging, but Smith said it’s rewarding work for what he calls “basically one of the most trusted agencies in the federal government.”
Even though the positions are part time, the job does come with some benefits, including paid holidays and health insurance. As a gateway to a full-time position, there’s potential to earn even more benefits.
Interviews are being held at post offices throughout the region. You can find more information on the Postal Service website.
