Teamsters, Local 623, which represents United Parcel Service (UPS) workers in the city, stepped up its pressure on the company to bargain in good faith with a rally on Thursday at its Oregon Avenue site with political allies.

One by one several elected officials promised to join the union on the picket line and “shut it [UPS] down,” if there is no agreement by Aug 1. The Teamsters have voted to authorize a strike if there is no deal by that date.

