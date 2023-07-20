Teamsters, Local 623, which represents United Parcel Service (UPS) workers in the city, stepped up its pressure on the company to bargain in good faith with a rally on Thursday at its Oregon Avenue site with political allies.
One by one several elected officials promised to join the union on the picket line and “shut it [UPS] down,” if there is no agreement by Aug 1. The Teamsters have voted to authorize a strike if there is no deal by that date.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-181st District, said that despite making billions of dollars, UPS “doesn’t seem to believe that fair work has value.”
For much of the month, the union has been picketing UPS sites in Philadelphia.
Richard Hooker Jr., secretary-treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters, Local 623, said the union’s demands are not unreasonable.
“We are fighting for better wages, better working protections, safer conditions, an end to harassment and hostile working conditions, and just overall respect,” Hooker said. “We kept this company running during one of the darkest times. We didn’t have the opportunity to stay home like other people. We had to show up for work. They told us we were essential workers, that we were heroes.”
Teamsters, Local 623 represents about 5,000 workers at the UPS Oregon Avenue site and its Airport hub, including drivers, loaders, sorters and others.
Present at the rally were State Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, chair, Southeast House Delegation, along with State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192nd District, chair, Philadelphia House Delegation. Others included State Reps. Jason Dawkins, D-179th District; Elizabeth Fiedler, D-184th District; Mark Rozzi, D-126th District; Roni Green, D-190th District; and Rick Krajewski, D-188th District. Also present were City Councilmember Mark Squilla, D-2nd District and Danny Bauder, president, Philadelphia AFL-CIO.
To be sure, there is much at stake in Philadelphia and worldwide in the negotiations. The UPS-Teamsters contract, which covers 340,000 workers, or 70% of the company’s workforce, is the largest collective bargaining agreement in North America.
Last year, UPS delivered an average of 24.3 million packages a day for a total of 6.2 billion packages that year, the company said. UPS estimates that it moves 6% of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) or the total of all goods and services in the country
A strike would be one of the largest against a single employer in history and would damage the worldwide supply chain, which has been hurt in previous years by the pandemic and the subsequent shortage of truck drivers.
Meanwhile, negotiations had stalled until a bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate sent a letter on Wednesday to Carol Tome, UPS chief executive officer, and the Teamsters vowing not to intervene in the collective bargaining process, but supporting to union’s right to a fair contract.
“On behalf of the 340,000 Teamsters who run UPS and keep our supply chain moving, our union thanks 200 members of Congress who proved they have the backbone to stand up for workers,” said Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters general president, in a statement. “This growing group of elected officials, including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, has committed to have our members’ backs if UPS fails us all by forcing workers out on strike August 1.
“By saying they will not intervene, these officials are doing right by American workers and the labor movement. The power is in our own hands to negotiate the best contract, higher wages, and benefits.”
The letter was signed by 200 members of the House and Senate, including: U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Mark Pocan (D-WI) Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Thomas Kean (R-NJ), Marc Molinaro (R-NY), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Chris Smith (R-NJ), and Nick LaLota (R-NY) ), along with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
Apparently, the political pressure is paying off. That same day, UPS reached out to the Teamsters to resume negotiations next week.
In a statement, UPS said: “We are pleased to be back at the negotiating table next week to resolve the few remaining open issues. We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country.”
Already, the two sides have reached agreement on some issues, such as safety requirements and putting air conditioning in all new small package delivery vehicles beginning next year.
For example, UPS proposed to end a dual wage system for drivers, earlier this month, a union demand, the Teamsters said. The company also agreed to eliminate mandatory overtime and add Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a paid holiday.
According to the Teamsters, the company’s business model and its profitability is built on the backs of part-time workers who make up more than half of the company’s employees.
Currently, part-time workers in Philadelphia start at about $15 an hour and can make $20 an hour in about 30 days, UPS said. The union is seeking starting pay of about $25 an hour, a source said.
In 2022, the company reported total revenue in 2022 of $100.3 billion, with a profit of $13 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.