A tip to police led to the arrest of a 22-year-old West Philadelphia man for allegedly raping a woman inside the Center City Macy’s this weekend.
Police arrested Jaleel Uqdah inside a home on the 1200 block of North 53rd Street around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Uqdah has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault, all of which are felonies.
Uqdah also is facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, possession of an instrument of crime, and false imprisonment, among other related offenses.
Uqdah allegedly raped a 55-year-old woman inside a third-floor women’s bathroom at Macy’s, at 1300 Market St., on Sunday, police said.
Uqdah allegedly jumped into the bathroom stall that the woman was in and dragged her to another stall, according to police. Uqdah allegedly was holding sharp wooden skewers and threatened to kill the woman, police said.
Then Uqdah allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and robbed her of $60 to $80, police said.
Police recovered surveillance video from Macy’s and various other cameras throughout the city, according to police. A tip was called into the police department’s Special Victims Unit naming the suspect, according to police.
After an investigation, police obtained a warrant and arrested Uqdah inside the West Philadelphia residence, police said.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a released statement, “This is the kind of crime that tears apart society.
“Its terrible message to women is that they are not safe in society or in their daily lives,” Krasner added.
Uqdah has two pending criminal cases, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the district attorney’s office.
Uqdah is facing burglary and other charges for a June incident involving multiple other people unlawfully entering a Family Dollar store, according to the district attorney’s office.
He also is facing theft and other charges for an incident in August involving a SEPTA cashier booth, according to Krasner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.