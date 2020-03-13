The head of the Philadelphia police union blamed the District Attorney’s Office for failing to keep “a murderer” off the street hours after a SWAT officer was slain serving an arrest warrant early Friday morning.
“Unfortunately, he was murdered by someone who shouldn’t have ever been on the street,” said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 President John McNesby during an afternoon news conference. “But we’re seeing the same thing again with the constant revolving door with this district attorney. The fact is he shouldn’t have never been on the street.”
Cpl. James O’Connor IV, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m. in the Frankford section of the city while attempting to serve a warrant to 21-year-old Hassan Elliott, who was wanted on charges from a March 2019 robbery and slaying not too far from the scene, in the 1600 block of Bridge Street.
Elliott and two others were in the home when O’Connor went to serve the warrant. One or more of the occupants fired on O’Connor, a 23-year veteran of the force, as soon as he entered the home and he was hit in the shoulder just above his bulletproof vest, police said. O’Connor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival.
Elliott will be charged with the 2019 murder and O’Connor’s death, according to a statement from the DA’s office. The others, who also fired at police, were taken into custody.
Elliott was on parole for a 2018 gun conviction when police identified him as a suspect in the March 2019 homicide and robbery, the DA’s office reported.
The shooting of O’Connor is the first fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer since Officer Robert Wilson III was shot and killed on March 5, 2015, during a robbery of a video store in North Philadelphia. It is also the third shooting in the last 18 months of an officer attempting to serve a warrant.
O’Connor was married, the father of a son who is a Philadelphia police officer in the Ninth Police District and a daughter who is serving in the U.S. Air Force, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
“We just want everybody to know it’s a very sad day, not just for officers here, but it’s a very sad day for the family who is here and who is mourning and is still trying to stomach all this,” Outlaw said.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney ordered all flags in the city to be lowered to half-mast for the next 30 days in O’Connor’s honor.
“I am grief-stricken to learn of the tragic death of Philadelphia Police Corporal James O’Connor,” Kenney said. “Today, like every day, he demonstrated the ultimate from of heroism: putting on his uniform, leaving his family and carrying out his sworn duty to protect the residents of this city. I share my deepest condolences with those who knew and loved him.”
Police cordoned off both ends of Bridge Street with yellow tape while an investigation continued in front of the two-story row house where the shooting occurred. Neighbors milled about in front of a corner store just across the street from the house.
One neighborhood resident said gunshots are a regular occurrence in the neighborhood and it makes her want to move out of the house she moved into two years ago.
“This makes me feel bad because he lost his life, and my prayers go out to his family and especially his wife and kids,” Ivette Gonzalez said. “But you’re not safe around here anymore; there’s always something happening around here. I don’t come out. I stay in my house because it’s not safe. I am going to move out soon. I regret coming around here.
“People are using guns like toys, killing kids, killing everybody,” she said.
