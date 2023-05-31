Philadelphia Police could increase police presence at Penn's Landing after several fights broke out between teens and as three cars were vandalized on the night of Memorial Day.
It was a peaceful day at the Delaware River waterfront most of the day. For the first summer-kick-off barbeque day, some instead chose the port for it's beauty and calm, Independent Seaport Museum attractions, Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise, and the Independence Blue Cross skating rink-fun.
But around 7 pm police were called to the summer hot-spot for locals and tourists. "Sunday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., police were notified of a high volume of juveniles on Penn's Landing," said Officer Tanya Little, of Police Public Affairs. "During the time the officers were onsite, the crowd grew. As a result of the large number of people, additional resources were requested to assist with the crowds," she said.
Police quickly dispersed a nearby fight, according to Little, during this time "there were reports of gunshots coming from 100 South Front Street at 8:18 pm., " she said. Two FCC's, or bullets, were located on the highway, but, thankfully, no injuries were reported.
"At approximately, 8:30 pm, there was another fight on the Chestnut Street bridge -- that fight was also dispersed by police," said Little. "There were three vehicles vandalized in the area by juveniles who jumped on the windshields."
As additional police were called in, crowds dispersed without incident, around 11:39 p.m.
"We can't keep kids from gathering-- it's not constitutional to keep them from gathering," said Mayor Jim Kenney. But following the brief melee, he encouraged parents to "take some responsibility for their children -- not just police and government officials."
Philadelphia's Fashion District Mall area added restrictions for kids under age 18 to its online code of conduct, following outbursts from some kids in a group of hundreds back in April. The district's new rule says "all persons under age 18, after 2 pm daily, must be accompanied by an adult, age 23 or older. Groups larger than four persons are not allowed without the accompaniment of someone age 23 or older."
The city extended what used to be a summer-only curfew to a permanent, all-year-round one. The curfew is currently 10 pm for kids 14 and older if they are unaccompanied by an adult and 9:30 for kids age 13 and under, without an adult.
