Philadelphia police were struggling to adapt and respond to sophisticated demonstrators coordinating their efforts on Monday.
“What you’re seeing across the country right now is unlike any of us have seen,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “We have been sitting on a powder keg for quite some time and it has burst.”
Demonstrators were using new strategies and leveraging technology, making use of counter-tactics and going dark for a time, all of which was stretching law enforcement resources.
"A lot of the strategies and practices of the past don't necessarily work," Outlaw said.
The police commissioner spoke alongside Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials at the Fire Administration Building on Spring Garden Street on Monday.
Whether Philadelphia police were in control of the city remained in question as a third day of demonstrations were kicking off at City Hall and looting was reported elsewhere in the city.
“Anyone who says we have control of an unknown situation is just flat-out arrogant,” she said. “We don’t know what we’re going to be dealing with and it continues to unfold each and every day.
“We don’t know what we have until we get there, so all we can do is be as prepared as we can.”
Protests, vandalism and civil unrest have continued in Philadelphia since Saturday over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Monday marked the seventh day of protests in U.S. cities nationwide.
Philadelphians account for majority of arrests from weekend
After two days of officials and community leaders saying the bad actors in the protests were coming from outside the city, preliminary data from the police department tells a different story.
Police arrested 429 people from Saturday through 2:30 p.m. Monday, and that number was expected to increase as police process arrests, Outlaw reported.
Police arrested 181 Philadelphians for failure to disperse and 46 people who live outside city limits, Outlaw said. Individuals with an “unknown” residence numbered 29 and one person did not have an address.
City residents also outnumbered outsiders when it came to arrests for breaking curfew: 133 defendants were from Philadelphia, 27 lived outside of city limits and one person was listed as "unknown."
Police were working with law enforcement partners to identify individuals who were “known agitators to incite riots within these groups,” Outlaw said.
Since Saturday, police and firefighters responded to:
- 378 fires, of which 14 were declared arson;
- 246 commercial burglaries;
- 154 incidents of vandalism;
- 21 shooting victims;
- Four acts of graffiti.
National Guard arrives
The National Guard deployed in the city on Monday with a few hundred troops to support police with security and guarding buildings, among other things, Kenney said.
“They are there to support law enforcement, they are not there to do law enforcement,” the mayor added.
On Monday, two officers remained hospitalized out of the 18 who were injured during the weekend. Their injuries range from chemical burns, head injuries to broken bones.
