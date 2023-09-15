Southwest Philadelphia resident Mark A. Harrell told The Tribune that he’s at “a total loss for words” over the death of neighbor Rose Goodman, who was murdered inside her home in the 5700 block of Broomall Street last week.
He and other neighbors said they are in disbelief that someone would harm Goodman, who was 80-years-old at the time of her death.
According to neighbors, a gunman broke into Goodman’s downstairs window and shot her in the front bedroom, on the second floor, last week. Philadelphia police are now offering $20,000 for tips leading to an arrest.
Harrell, who is a member of the Democratic 51st Ward Executive Committee and a longtime member of the violence-prevention group, Men United for a Better Philadelphia, said his fondest memories of Goodman revolved around her being a stable force in the community.
“She was the epitome of what a good neighbor is,” said Harrell in a social media post. “Ms. Rose could always be seen tending to the community gardens and participating in the 12th Police District Town Hall meetings. This is the second 80-year-old victim to be shot in Philadelphia this week.”
An 80-year-old man was shot in the head and neck on Labor Day. The incident occurred around 9 a.m., in the 2600 block of Tasker Street in South Philadelphia. The man was listed in critical condition as Philadelphia police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Heyward-Walton in connection with the shooting.
“Our hearts are shattered by this senseless tragedy,” said Goodman's son Devon in a social media post. “We are all heartbroken over the sudden, horrific and tragic end to her life. Our mother had just turned 80 years old in August. She was kind, compassionate and caring to others. She was a Christian, widow of a veteran, and the loving mother of three children and seven grandchildren. Mom lived a life in service to her community.”
Neighbor Nicole Brown, remembers growing up with Goodman's children. "We used to run up and down the street, together," she said. "She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church over on 53rd and Chestnut Street."
Juanita Benton, who knew Goodman over much of their 50 years as neighbors, said Goodman was the last person she thought would be killed.
"Our kids grew up together and her husband was a good person,” she said. “In those days the kids could run around till night-time and nothing would happen to them. Kids from other blocks would come around to play."
Goodman’s husband was good friends with the husband of Charlotte Hill, who lives a few doors from Goodman’s home.
"He [James] died during the COVID era,” she said. “He got sick and had to be hospitalized. She stayed to herself a little bit after that.”
James Hill added "we wish the police would patrol our block," noting the lack of police presence in the area.
Another neighbor and friend of Goodman, Ted Jackson, said that he was the one who found her lifeless body on Sept. 7 just before 10 p.m., when her children asked him to run over and check on her because she didn’t answer her telephone.
“She only weighed 100 pounds,” he said. “She lived alone and just turned 80 in August. They shot her in the chest.”
Neighbor Rhashida Pageant was angry and upset when speaking to The Tribune.
“Someone broke into her window on the side and went in through the basement,” she said. “They didn’t have to kill her. She was so nice she would have given them anything they wanted. And she just lost her husband a few years ago. That’s the second death they’ve had in their family.”
“He found blood everywhere,” Pageant said of Jackson. “He is probably too upset to even answer the door.”
Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres, said no arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division. Tips may be made to the homicide department (215-686-3338) or to the police tip-line at 215-686-8477.
Pageant said she and her daughter are looking into moving from what used to be a quiet block.
“The other night someone tried to steal a car,” she said. “There is a lot going on, it never used to be that way.”
