PHILADELPHIA — Police responding to reports of shots fired in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Friday encountered a woman who authorities say opened fire on the officers, sparking a shootout that left her wounded and a man dead.
Two uniformed officers heard people in the backyard of a home and tried to enter the area through an alleyway, a police spokesman said. The officers saw a man and a woman outside a home, and after an officer pushed open a makeshift gate to the backyard the woman began firing several shots at the officers, the spokesman said.
The officers returned fire and eventually chased the man and woman into a home where they were captured, the spokesman said.
The woman was shot in the thigh, hip and buttocks, and the man was wounded in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about 1:45 a.m. Neither officer was injured.
It wasn't immediately clear if the woman and the man were involved in the initial gunfire that caused the police response. Their names have not been released and it wasn't clear what charges the woman would be facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.