Rapist sought by Philadelphia police in University City Sexual Assault

Suspect sought in the sexual assault of a young woman at knife-point in University City, this week. Last seen running eastbound on the 3700 block of Chestnut Street at 2 a.m. Please call police at 215-686-TIPS with information.

Police are looking for a Black male suspect between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with dark hair, in a recent sexual assault in the University City section of Philadelphia.

 A young woman, who was putting out trash at 2 a.m. was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by the suspect Tuesday.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

