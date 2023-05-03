Police are looking for a Black male suspect between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with dark hair, in a recent sexual assault in the University City section of Philadelphia.
A young woman, who was putting out trash at 2 a.m. was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by the suspect Tuesday.
The perpetrator was wearing a dark-hooded polo shirt, blue denim pants with stitching along the seam and peach or light coral sneakers.
A knife was recovered from the scene of the assault on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania, which have student housing in the area.
The University of Penn's Department of Public Safety said that any student who has an emergency may call 215-573-3333 or 511 from any campus phone.
Drexel's Mark Singleton, vice president/chief of police for the university, advised students to be careful. The school published a public safety advisory on its website encouraging "students, faculty and professional staff to be alert, take precautions and report crime and suspicious activities ... Police are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings, to not have cell-phones and other valuables visible and to walk with others when possible."
Anyone with tips or information for Philadelphia police may call the Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3263 or 215-686-TIPS. The number for Drexel police is 215-895-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.